(Asahi Shimbun)   Doctor when the patient is being discharged: ¨Don´t worry sir, you´ll recover in no time. You might experience some minor discomfort but that´s just because we got some scissors stuck inside your stomach. Nothing life-threatening, trust us¨   (asahi.com) divider line
14
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Instruments being left inside of patients are an event that should "never happen" in this day and age.

It's purely negligence on the part of the surgical team.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When your going on 30 hours no sleep, shiat will happen.

/We need more doctors
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Instruments being left inside of patients are an event that should "never happen" in this day and age.

It's purely negligence on the part of the surgical team.


I can believe that, I had a surgeon leave a sponge inside of me.

It didn't really hurt or anything, I was just thirsty all the time.
 
Eirik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: When your going on 30 hours no sleep, shiat will happen.

/We need more doctors


I think one or more of the nurses handles that part.  I recall when my second child was born, they counted and realized they were missing a needle.  My then-wife was open on the table for a while, to the point where a portable xray was being brought in to find it.  That's when it was found on the floor.

I think it was 20 years ago that a guy that complained of post op pain was actually picked up on a scanner at Sea Tac because they had a retractor left in them.  The thing was about a foot long.
 
lennavan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
EIHEIJI, Fukui Prefecture--Scalpels, scissors and other surgical instruments used in hospitals can be hard to keep track of, especially in those very rare cases when an item winds up in the stomach of a patient following an operation.

I highly f*cking doubt surgeons are leaving scissors and scalpels inside of patients.  Not all objects are treated the same during the surgery.  Towels and sponges and shiat get thrown in patients all the time no big deal.  But you don't f*ck around with sharps.  The one to worry about is the surgical needle.  That's a sharp and they're pretty small, easy to get lost/forgotten, so if you're not keeping a really good count there's a chance it will get overlooked.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Instruments being left inside of patients are an event that should "never happen" in this day and age.

It's purely negligence on the part of the surgical team.


They use big words for "left the damn equipment in patient."

"Unintended retention of a foreign object in a patient after surgery or other procedure"

Not that I will steal, but if I do, I'm just going to confuse them with that.

"I didn't steal anything.  It was an unintended retention of a foreign object as I was leaving."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lennavan: EIHEIJI, Fukui Prefecture--Scalpels, scissors and other surgical instruments used in hospitals can be hard to keep track of, especially in those very rare cases when an item winds up in the stomach of a patient following an operation.

I highly f*cking doubt surgeons are leaving scissors and scalpels inside of patients.  Not all objects are treated the same during the surgery.  Towels and sponges and shiat get thrown in patients all the time no big deal.  But you don't f*ck around with sharps.  The one to worry about is the surgical needle.  That's a sharp and they're pretty small, easy to get lost/forgotten, so if you're not keeping a really good count there's a chance it will get overlooked.


it was actually common enough in the US that it became grounds to lose Medicaid and Medicare eligibility for a facility if it happened.

That was in the 1990s, and it's still happening now
 
davin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: When your going on 30 hours no sleep, shiat will happen.

/We need more doctors


Except that they are trained to think it is a point of pride to stay up that long. The system is irreversibly farked.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lennavan: EIHEIJI, Fukui Prefecture--Scalpels, scissors and other surgical instruments used in hospitals can be hard to keep track of, especially in those very rare cases when an item winds up in the stomach of a patient following an operation.

I highly f*cking doubt surgeons are leaving scissors and scalpels inside of patients.  Not all objects are treated the same during the surgery.  Towels and sponges and shiat get thrown in patients all the time no big deal.  But you don't f*ck around with sharps.  The one to worry about is the surgical needle.  That's a sharp and they're pretty small, easy to get lost/forgotten, so if you're not keeping a really good count there's a chance it will get overlooked.


Scalpel left in patient

Scissors left in patient

13 INCH retractor left in patient
 
lennavan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eirik: I think one or more of the nurses handles that part. I recall when my second child was born, they counted and realized they were missing a needle. My then-wife was open on the table for a while, to the point where a portable xray was being brought in to find it. That's when it was found on the floor.


Typically there's a nurse called the scrub nurse (he/she is scrubbed in) that all of the equipment goes through.  He/she keeps the official count.  But the entire team is responsible, in the end the surgeons, the scrub nurse and the circulating nurse all agree on the counts before the patient is wheeled out the door.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: lennavan: EIHEIJI, Fukui Prefecture--Scalpels, scissors and other surgical instruments used in hospitals can be hard to keep track of, especially in those very rare cases when an item winds up in the stomach of a patient following an operation.

I highly f*cking doubt surgeons are leaving scissors and scalpels inside of patients.  Not all objects are treated the same during the surgery.  Towels and sponges and shiat get thrown in patients all the time no big deal.  But you don't f*ck around with sharps.  The one to worry about is the surgical needle.  That's a sharp and they're pretty small, easy to get lost/forgotten, so if you're not keeping a really good count there's a chance it will get overlooked.

Scalpel left in patient

Scissors left in patient

13 INCH retractor left in patient


My comment was not meant to be read as "this has never happened in the history of the world."
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lennavan: Eirik: I think one or more of the nurses handles that part. I recall when my second child was born, they counted and realized they were missing a needle. My then-wife was open on the table for a while, to the point where a portable xray was being brought in to find it. That's when it was found on the floor.

Typically there's a nurse called the scrub nurse (he/she is scrubbed in) that all of the equipment goes through.  He/she keeps the official count.  But the entire team is responsible, in the end the surgeons, the scrub nurse and the circulating nurse all agree on the counts before the patient is wheeled out the door.


I think they do it multiple times.  At least 3.

Before they start

Before they close

Before they wheel out

It's that middle one that is pretty damn important.  Don't want to close up surgical site, then count to find out something was left in there.
 
Eirik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dkulprit:
It's that middle one that is pretty damn important.  Don't want to close up surgical site, then count to find out something was left in there.


"Wait, has anyone seen my watch?"
 
