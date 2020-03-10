 Skip to content
(NYPost) NY Governor Cuomo announces increase in covid19 cases and you know he's serious because he's using his "expression of serious alarm" face
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New Rochelle is our Devils Tower people...

rudemix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GOP: Calm down about the caronavirus. It's not a big deal

Also GOP: OMG THEY ARE COMING FOR OUR GUNS AND SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM AND ATHEISTS AND SHARIA LAW AND THE GAY WEDDINGS ARE GOING TO DESTROY AMERICA!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a surprise, insular community doubtful of modern science and the government has an outbreak of disease.

flondrix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA linked to a much more informative one:
https://nypost.com/2020/03/10/how-nyc​-​strip-clubs-are-handling-the-coronavir​us-outbreak/
 
flondrix
ColonelCathcart: What a surprise, insular community doubtful of modern science and the government has an outbreak of disease.

You mean, the GOP?
 
flondrix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that the other countries did."

Why the fark not?
 
ColonelCathcart
flondrix: ColonelCathcart: What a surprise, insular community doubtful of modern science and the government has an outbreak of disease.

Them too, but I mean the ultra, ultra-Orthodox Jews.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We're not testing enough people to know where it is. The more we test, the more positives you're going to find. People will think, 'Oh, my gosh, it is going up. No, it was going up anyway. You just have testing now that confirms what has been going on."

It's that kind of negative thinking that is causing the numbers of infected to rise. By limiting the number of tests we've managed to keep this outbreak under control, and now democrats want to ruin it.

/Weren't we supposed to have "millions" of tests available by now?
 
kindms
flondrix: "Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that the other countries did."

because the folks who profit arent working in the pentagon and those people dont like sharing at the trough
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
flondrix: "Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that the other countries did."

Because there are drawbacks to having incompetent buffoons in charge during a crisis.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The parade must go on!
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
hissatsu: flondrix: "Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that the other countries did."

There's no profit in it.
 
flondrix
ColonelCathcart: flondrix: ColonelCathcart: What a surprise, insular community doubtful of modern science and the government has an outbreak of disease.

You extracted that information out of the article?  Or just assumed NY = Jews?
 
