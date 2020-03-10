 Skip to content
(BBC)   Dog rescued from the wilderness by the aroma of sizzling sausages and bacon. Your dog would have submitted this as a wonderful Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread if you hadn't changed your Fark account password a few weeks ago
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


howdy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Just a headsup & a reminder to the Caturdayers: Per my post in last week's Caturday thread, this week's Caturday thread will be greenlit later than usual as I have a 1:15 PM PT vet appointment for Salem (humane society pays for the first visit post-adoption) on Thursday, March 12th.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

howdy!


*waves & sneezes*

Damned flowering trees. :/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

howdy!

*waves & sneezes*

Damned flowering trees. :/


No plant-based allergies for me, sadly though a very minor (thankfully) allergy to cat dander
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

howdy!

*waves & sneezes*

Damned flowering trees. :/

No plant-based allergies for me, sadly though a very minor (thankfully) allergy to cat dander


Tree and grass pollen allergies are my top two, and it doesn't help that Cottage Grove has a LOT of TREES. Right now it's those blooming pink-flowered ones that are giving me the most grief.


Have a mild allergy to dog dander myself.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Auto ads rotating across pg foot?  Need Back Up & SEE Chosen Video.  Reads as Highly Responsible, Doing Good Deed(s)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

laulaja: Auto ads rotating across pg foot?  Need Back Up & SEE Chosen Video.  Reads as Highly Responsible, Doing Good Deed(s)


weird, how you doing?
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Read also please, on page where article is, below, Dundonnell MRT.Scottish Mountain Rescue Team that/who lured subject out of woods with Cooking Meaty Aromae.

i.imgur.com

standard Furr-iday 5x  Free Kibble ad
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Heh - sausages; is there anything they can't do?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
...and Pogo says hi.

Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

BenSaw2: ...and Pogo says hi.

[Fark user image 425x239]


hi Pogo! What you and Ben up to?
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 719x960]


yep! :-)
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Friendly Cat Loves Snuggling Up With Gentle Golden Retriever Dogs
Youtube Hig-ipIm4dw

Person who had this I copied from (still dunno how) or Previous Source called this "WoofWoof"
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 236x333]


Does anyone really know what time it is? Does anyone really care? :-) Song lyrics for the win!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
What dog with bacon and sausage might look like
Fark user image
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image



This is Arthur, a neighbors dog.   Arthur is a failed dog for the blind.  He is a big sweetheart.  This morning I asked him for a kiss.....I got a sloppy kiss.

Not my photo but another friends photo
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
@Fark that Pixel (since my phone doesn't want to reply properly)

"Oh, y'know just sniffin' and stuff"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


This is Arthur, a neighbors dog.   Arthur is a failed dog for the blind.  He is a big sweetheart.  This morning I asked him for a kiss.....I got a sloppy kiss.

Not my photo but another friends photo


howdy Arthur and Andi
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.pinimg.com image 600x450]


yes!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

BenSaw2: @Fark that Pixel (since my phone doesn't want to reply properly)

"Oh, y'know just sniffin' and stuff"


way to go!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good night all
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 213x237]


Oh, I am *so* doing that to our pupper
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark that Pixel: What dog with bacon and sausage might look like
[Fark user image 850x850]


That's the happiest dog EVER.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How well can dogs tolerate salt?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image


This one would rather have booze.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yay!  My first greenlit wonderful Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread!  That's made my Sophie and Abbie very happy!

Sophie and Abbie Get New Toys
Youtube gee0eAUQgi8
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Emma on my bed, looking pensive.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Miss Bella says hello.
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 236x333]

Does anyone really know what time it is? Does anyone really care? :-) Song lyrics for the win!


It's 25 or 6 to 10. Literally. Oh, and...

WOOF!
 
LadySusan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's about 14. Still loves hiking. We did about 3.5 miles on Sunday. Instead of resting and napping like the old dog he is, he decided to do this sometime during the night.

Fark user image


Here he is on the aforementioned walk. Have I mentioned that he got old dog vestibular syndrome (google it) and has not fully recovered and walks funny? What did that dog bed ever do to you buddy.

Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 236x333]

Does anyone really know what time it is? Does anyone really care? :-) Song lyrics for the win!

It's 25 or 6 to 10. Literally. Oh, and...

WOOF!


BARK!
 
AtKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Happy Woofday, Everybody.

For Drama, the best lure would be ham.  Whenever we have it for dinner, she sits by the table and cries.

Here is another picture from her "Levitating Ear" series.
Fark user image
 
