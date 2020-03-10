 Skip to content
(Wired)   How to clean your smartphone the right way you filthy, influencer-infected humonculi   (wired.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to keep my clean, in more ways than one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DNR: Spend an hour cleaning and disinfecting it, then take it in you grubby paws again and undo all your work in seconds.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just give it the sponge treatment.
Thirty seconds in the microwave should kill most of the bugs on the phone.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why is step one to take it out of the case?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reagent grade isopropyl alcohol?  I have enough of that to bathe in.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't use it all that much so I never think about cleaning it , maybe I will.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


was that so hard?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
30 minutes in an autoclave should do it.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
sharonpricejames.comView Full Size

WASH YOUR HANDS!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Just give it the sponge treatment.
Thirty seconds in the microwave should kill most of the bugs on the phone.


And it will charge the battery!
 
Percise1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Why is step one to take it out of the case?


Same here. Leave it in the case, and clean the farking case too.
Also, they worry about the screen coatings... if you don't have an aftermarket screen protector on your phone ($15 investment on a $500+ item), you are an idiot.

pounddawg: [Fark user image 315x315]

was that so hard?


And... done.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Instructions to clean phone.
Step 1: Fill glass with Vodak.
Step 2: Insert phone into glass.
Step 3: Wait three minutes then remove phone and drink vodak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Upside of COVID-19: all you germy buggers are now FINALLY concerned about being germy.

/truat be you don't want norovirus either
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 315x315]

was that so hard?


Yep.  I buy those by the hundreds.  Some brands only have glasses on the box and are sold in the "vision" section of the pharmacy but they can be used for everything listed in that pic.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Homunculus
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bunch of hypochondriacs, get sick a few times, build up some serious resistance and never worry about frivolous nonsense like this again...

George Carlin - Germs, Immune System
Youtube X29lF43mUlo
 
Geralt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are some old articles warning that isopropyl alcohol may damage the oleophobic coating on touchscreens. But unless your phone is nearly a decade old, you shouldn't have to worry.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep your hands off my phone, it's feeeeeelthy...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My mom got me a uv light disinfectant machine called Phone Soap for Christmas. It even has a built in qi charger
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Humonculi.... wait....

Fark user imageView Full Size


COVID-19 started in China and.... it all makes sense!
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's "homunculus ", you humo!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How to clean your smartphone the smart way: Throw it in the toilet and clean your mind.

RolandTGunner: Instructions to clean phone.
Step 1: Fill glass with Vodak.
Step 2: Insert phone into glass.
Step 3: Wait three minutes then remove phone and drink vodak.
[Fark user image 286x324]


You beat me to it. : (
 
