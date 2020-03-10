 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pope Francis, up on his podium, sacrifices his priests to the Coronavirus minions   (nypost.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indoctrination to the Catholic priesthood is at an all time low...and we know the age spectrum of priests is at the "very susceptible to death from contraction of the virus" end. So, what is he up to? I think he wants to thin the herds to decrease the chances of future lawsuits against pedo-priests. Then, he can replace the ranks with priest-bots that can't be bargained with. can't be reasoned with. They don't feel pity, or remorse, or fear! And they absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are converted! Pope is rakin' in the dough!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was thinking about this yesterday: Easter mass is coming up. Are they going to ban it? People technically won't be gathering in Italy, but instead at The Vatican, so they won't be subject to the Italian laws about gathering close to one another. Will they superstitiously believe that their god will save them because it's their high holy day or something? Will these priests contract the disease? The Vatican leadership is all old men -- could this cut the head off of leadership? What sort of Catholic Church would emerge from that type of situation?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or, looked at another way, he's saying receiving communion is more important than the quarantine or the risk of cross-infection. I mean, what would happen to his church if the sheep of his flock were to decide that they don't need communion after all? That's the thing they hang their hat on, the reason for going to mass and handing over the money - to take communion. That's why you go to confession and tell the protest every bit of compromising or embarrassing information about yourself - so you can take communion. That wafer better stay important to the sheep, or else it'll be chaos.

I have no doubt he believes in the intrinsic value of communion. But risking cross-infection shows how the church will do what perpetuates itself, at the risk and detriment of the most vulnerable. They get away with it by saying that they are seeing to the person's well-being in the afterlife, which is more important than helping them survive this one.

It's truly sick.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sending old men to pray over people with an illness that primarily kills the elderly?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark the pope.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These two things aren't contradictory.  Live-streaming mass eliminates the potential for spread in the crowd.  A priest who knows he's going to visit a sick person can wear protective clothing.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But did he address the main concern of priests worldwide - can the virus be contracted from young boys?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

i ignore u: These two things aren't contradictory.  Live-streaming mass eliminates the potential for spread in the crowd.  A priest who knows he's going to visit a sick person can wear protective clothing.


Not only that, but this is exactly the "Christian" behavior that everyone on fark attacks Christians for not partaking in. Ministering to the sick and needy is supposed to be a very Christ-like thing to do.

It's almost as if -gasp!- Fark is pissy and biatchy NO MATTER what someone does or says...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just have a few more televised masses on a public access channel for those who need their Sunday jeebus.

My grandma used to watch the prayer channel for about 15 minutes on Sunday mornings while she had her breakfast. She said it was just enough religion and that God would rather her be outside gardening on a beautiful Sunday afternoon than sitting in church with a bunch of phonies. She lived to 93, so I can't really disagree with her thinking.
 
turboke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

i ignore u: These two things aren't contradictory.  Live-streaming mass eliminates the potential for spread in the crowd.  A priest who knows he's going to visit a sick person can wear protective clothing.


Isn't it part of their job description to visit people no one else will visit?

See also: Father Damien
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great they found a way to make thoughts and prayers actually harmful.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fact is, during the black death, priests who actually did their job, giving final rites to dying people, died. All the fake priests who were only priests to have a good steady job refused to go near sick people... the church was decimated... so to keep their scam going, they had to hire anyone and everyone as priests to replace the dead ones... so they hired priests from the lower classes, even if they didnt speak latin, write or read.

Yesterday you were a dirty peasant, today you're a priest so go ahead and do your job!

/funny thing, the pope during the black plague had lots of actual scientists and medical professionals around him, he was very interested in the SCIENTIFIC reason for the outbreak and how to stop it...
//when the pope from 1347 was more pro-science than the pope in 2020, you know we're on the worst timeline
///he never caught the virus
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, Catholic priests!  Sex with young boys does not protect you from Coronavirus.


/there's a lot of misinformation out there -- just thought I'd clear that up.
 
