 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fatherly)   Research finds fathers playing with their children is one of the best ways to keep their daughters off drugs and their sons off stripper poles   (fatherly.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Mother, Father, Child development, Developmental psychology, Childhood, father involvement, Parent, Human development  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 3:45 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is how you play with your kids.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't stripper poles chafe your balls? Asking for a friend...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well....

That explains the priests, thank you Father for playing with our children....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Firefighters thank you to not call them stripper poles.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, I should stop spending all my time in the basement staring at Fark.com?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This does include video gaming, lightsaber battles and D&D right?

My boys are finally around that age where our interests have seriously aligned, them being 12 & 14 and my emotional development arrested at 14.  So it all works out great.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about setting up fake children's cancer charities for personal enrichment?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh, duh.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be a stay at home dad but the old lady would get tired of the couch cushion forts and tactical nerf battles.
 
roc6783
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: This is how you play with your kids.
[Fark user image image 600x228]


My youngest daughter makes me, her mom, her sister who is 5 years older, and her brother who is 2 years older play tea party with her.  And we do.  Because we are all a little afraid of her.

Also, if you ask her who's in charge, 9 of 10 times her answer is a curt, "Me".  1 of 10 is "Mommy," but she laughs when she says it so...
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Raug the Dwarf: This does include video gaming, lightsaber battles and D&D right?

My boys are finally around that age where our interests have seriously aligned, them being 12 & 14 and my emotional development arrested at 14.  So it all works out great.


My 4 year old is now better at SMB3 than his mother.  My 7 year old daughter has beat me at Mario Kart.  We don't play that any more.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.