(NBC Washington)   Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein: OK, so maybe our client did rape and harass a bunch of women. But I think if you'll take a minute to consider how far he has fallen in the public eye, you'll agree he's been punished enough already. We good?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Prison, Jury, Harvey Weinstein, New York City rape conviction, life sentence, Judge James Burke, advance of Weinstein, ailing 67-year-old defendant  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, let the tarnish of his image be the decision for leniency. As if he were a demi-god, or some revered millionaire who deserves special treatment because of the movies he produced, the talent he introduced us to. Why not ask the people he raped to grant him leniency?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Let his victims decide on how much mercy he should get.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
how far he has fallen

When he looking up at hell in the distance, then we might talk.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No. Not we are not.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about fark off.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's gross.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...and the horse you rode in on.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let his victims decide on how much mercy he should get.


Drawn and quartered medieval style on PPV would be appropriate
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
woopie fucking doo
Youtube lozoHJ5QU3I
 
kkinnison
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hang him by his gonads
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, that's almost as severe a punishment as Brock Turner no longer enjoying steak.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If he still has a shiat pile of money he hasn't fallen at all.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I consider myself to be a very forgiving person, I generally try to let people have chances at redemption even if they screwed up big time and have paid their debt to society.

Predators like Harvey Weinstein don't get that mercy and his debt to society is FAR from repaid.  If someone treats other people like prey (be it for murder, money or control) and the answer to clemency from me will be an immediate no.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chasd00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i'd grant him a 5 year sentence if, per the article, the prosecutors and the defense can guarantee it will be a de facto life sentence.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He used his wealth and fame against hus victims. He doesn't deserve to keep either of them
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Your Honor, you heard the testimony about his farked up burn victim dick and his vagina balls. Have some mercy on this raping mistake of nature."
 
browntimmy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, I see the logic. Rich people are so far above us that bringing them down to the level of the common man is as harsh as sending a common man to jail.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm yeah no, drop his ass down a mine shaft . If he survives he'll have that going for him at least.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fallen. Oh fark you...

Weinstein is no different from any other rapist. Former fame means jack shiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now he'll have to pay some one to fap in front of.  It's not the same thing.

Now that I'm filthy rich, I can hire a bunch of people and rent a city bus.  But it's not the same thing as just getting on a city but and whipping it out.  The new way seems contrived.  The woman playing the school girls looks like a schoolgirl but I know she's 23.  The guy who threatens violence?  I know he won't lay a finger on me if he ever wants a Netflix job.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make an example of him. Any time anyone contemplates exploiting another human being in such a way, they should picture his miserable, bloated lopsided face perched atop an orange jumpsuit, pushing a shabby broom through the collected filth of one hundred other caged animals that hurl their excrement at him in contempt. Or worse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark that noise. Hang him.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Read Catch and Kill, then come back and comment.

If even half that book is true, Weinstein does not deserve to be a free man.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i'm going to take a controversial stance on this.

fark you, harvey.
 
Millennium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Although the narcissistic break resulting from his fall from grace is indeed not insignificant, this is already factored into the punishment. Nothing less than the maximum will do for this creature, and even that's just a bow to pragmatism and Constitutional limitations.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People take money to make such statements in public, in front of a judge.

Why would anyone believe law is a soul-less profession?
 
soupafi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. Here's hoping he gets a blanket party every night.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Judge:  Hmm, I see you make a good point. Unfortunately, it culminates at the top of your skull and this isn't a Pointiest Pinhead Contest.
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You're going to die in prison Harvey and you deserve every last minute of it.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's also an orphan.
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let his victims decide on how much mercy he should get.


Does that mean he can go free if they agree because he pays them enough?
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: People take money to make such statements in public, in front of a judge.

Why would anyone believe law is a soul-less profession?


I'm wondering the same. I know they view their client as a cash pinata waiting to get cracked, but how much money does it actually take to get someone to obfuscate all of the horrible shiat their client did? I know this is a rhetorical question, but, do these lawyers not actually have any moral farking compass?

\Why can't lawyers go to the beach, etc., etc...
 
Hero_Pup_37!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pineapple!

For the Win! For EvER!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those lawyers give lawyers a bad name.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kkinnison: He used his wealth and fame against hus victims. He doesn't deserve to keep either of them


he also used his genitals....

Might I suggest a blowtorch?
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sozelle: Those lawyers give lawyers a bad name.


I mean, it's their job to make the best possible argument on behalf of their client, and if this is the best argument that can be made for him, then I suppose that it's their job to do that. On the other hand, this is also one of the arguments for laws disallowing this type of argument: it's not just about saying lawyers don't get to make it anymore, it's also about saying lawyers don't have to.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.