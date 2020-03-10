 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Coronavirus has hit the Lesbians   (dailymail.co.uk)
1945 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 12:50 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<dad_joke>They'll have it licked in no time at all!</dad_joke>
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you need more time with the menu Sir?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just 10 miles from 27,000 refugees..." Newsflash: before this article was done being typed, the camp was infected.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dailymail has started with the ad-block bullshiat, this earns them a downvote from me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You must have misread. That's Lebanese.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the cuisine okay?
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Sighs point to them probably being able to lick this too.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You must have misread. That's Lebanese.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I think they're past being able to fix this by sticking their finger in the levee.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, scissor me timbers!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering their last article was about them literally pushing away the boats of Greek migrants, NGAF about the kids on board - it's gonna be hard to raise too much sympathy...
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with the lesbians.  They hit back and harder.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is Steve Bannon's wet dream.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NO! Not the Lesbians!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Considering their last article was about them literally pushing away the boats of Greek migrants, NGAF about the kids on board - it's gonna be hard to raise too much sympathy...


Their refugee camp is at nearly 700% capacity last I checked, and Around 20% of the island's population is refugees now.

I find it hard to be upset with the locals over them trying to keep even more people from entering.

You might want to rethink the humanitarian "think of the kids!" argument, given the refugee camp conditions are squalid due to literal overcrowding.
 
germ78
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

devine: The dailymail has started with the ad-block bullshiat, this earns them a downvote from me.


You needed them to set up an adblocker blocker before down-voting the Daily Fail?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

devine: The dailymail has started with the ad-block bullshiat, this earns them a downvote from me.


That's what it takes? Not the decades of fake news?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Quarantine the carpets?
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they don't put in a ban on public scissoring
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finally a solution to the migrant problem.
 
