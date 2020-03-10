 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Corona, corona, corona, William Shatner's horse semen in the news again, wait back up one   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
5
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 10 Mar 2020 at 8:54 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.imgur.com image 464x464]


Oh that's how it's gonna be. We're up to the shaming portion of the internet response.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: oldfool: [i.imgur.com image 464x464]

Oh that's how it's gonna be. We're up to the shaming portion of the internet response.


Can't feel shame if don't have dignity...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe he's trying to make a horse-man-baby.
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/h​o​rseman-baby-687431
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.