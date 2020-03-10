 Skip to content
(Twitter)   McDonald's employee tries to kick out customer with emotional support raccoon carcass (not safe for work)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joshudan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it say "Happy MILF" on the wall? I mean, I approve but, just like a dead raccoon, probably not appropriate for a McDonald's
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: Why does it say "Happy MILF" on the wall? I mean, I approve but, just like a dead raccoon, probably not appropriate for a McDonald's



I don't believe you've ever actually been in a McDonalds.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The commentator should get a full time professional commentator job LO farking L.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I highly recommend watching this one with the sound up, because the running commentary really does capture the moment in a way images alone cannot.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

carkiller: I highly recommend watching this one with the sound up, because the running commentary really does capture the moment in a way images alone cannot.


Okay, but the commentary is NSFW.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooohh, what other timely news can we get from January 2019?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Best part of the story is clicking on Mindy Robinson's picture, and staring at the fun bags. if she shared more of them I might care enough to actually pay attention to what she's posting.
 
toetag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Why does it say "Happy MILF" on the wall?


Pretty sure you are joking.....  SMILE is the text on the wall.
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The guy recording it was just as funny.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, that's just Stranger Rick.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, that Twitter account can FOADIAF.
 
Invincible
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Oh, that's just Stranger Rick.


I got that reference!
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Wow, that Twitter account can FOADIAF.


What? It can't be that...

Oh my.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? He was saving it for later!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not outside food or drink!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No even.. stupid no editing expecting me to preview my own posts.. *grumble grumble*
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is some racist commentary right there
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you need an emotional support animal, pick one that works
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fernt [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: The guy recording it was just as funny.


If the guy narrating it was on CNN they would finally get some decent ratings. Just a half hour a day of Rufus yelling about one thing or another. It would be a 21st Century "Network," experience.
 
