(NYPost)   Impressive, considering his a priori risk of death from coronavirus was 380%   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Illness, Medicine, 100-year-old Chinese man, Health, Ming Dynasty, Tang Dynasty, Henan, oldest known patient  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was treated using antiviral medication, convalescent plasma therapy and traditional Chinese medicine

He'll be on the hook for the traditional Chinese medicine.  The rest is covered by state run health care.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The man suffered from underlying health issues such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure, the outlet said.

If I'm 100 years old, and I have all that going on, I'd be pissed you let me live.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Him celebrating afterwards....
supchina.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The man suffered from underlying health issues such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure, the outlet said.

If I'm 100 years old, and I have all that going on, I'd be pissed you let me live.


username, attitude, checks out.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lucky enough to get a bed in the ICU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy must be immortal.
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So it looks like we shouldn't panic.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

August11: So it looks like we shouldn't panic.


One should never panic.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Lucky enough to get a bed in the ICU


Apparently, for the past week or so, China's aggressive measures have broken the back of the outbreak sufficiently that beds are opening up as people are discharged in greater numbers than admitted.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That headline ought to be quarantined for two weeks, that's for sure.
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tommyl66: That headline ought to be quarantined for two weeks, that's for sure.


Or maybe I ought to be quarantined, I don't know.

/Damn you coffee, where were you when I needed you most?!?
 
Freakin Rican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
tiger penis soup does wonders for conrona and it keeps the wang up too
 
