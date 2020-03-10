 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Family buys twelve year supply of toilet paper "by mistake" during Coronavirus Hysteria   (usatoday.com) divider line
41
    Toilet paper, Australian woman, Haidee Janetzki  
posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 10:05 AM



Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If TP supplies are that low after a year, you have other problems to worry about.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they are on a roll.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're the reason I couldn't find a single f*cking roll when I went to Target yesterday...
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they subsist on a diet of cheetos and craft beer like the politics tabbers. In that case, that'd be about a month's supply
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: So they're the reason I couldn't find a single f*cking roll when I went to Target yesterday...


Your Target is in Australia?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: wage0048: So they're the reason I couldn't find a single f*cking roll when I went to Target yesterday...

Your Target is in Australia?


You think I would actually RTFA?
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they went to Sam's Club?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How appropriate.  While I use my left hand.
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to get wiped out.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...it's not like it goes bad.  So...you're set for a while.  Congrats.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.


Well, if I was living in Italy and not able to leave my house for the foreseeable future, I would want to make sure I had plenty of TP.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, if storage isn't an issue, I mean it's not like pooping is going out of style.  those 12 yrs. are gonna pass, and so're over a decade of pastrami pile-ups and breakfast burritos.
                                                            or
they could be kings- the folks to know if you want to revel in the decadence of bygone days.  only their friends will play 'tp bridal gown dress up' at wedding showers, only their kids' friends will be able to decorate the gym coach's trees.. (though that would lead to easy detection- still worth it..)
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait.  There are more:
i.redd.itView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the virus threat is over.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cat836g
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sam's club I went to over the weekend had 2 pallets when the normally have 15 pallets and 3 different brands.

This is a state that had 4 confirmed cases at the time.  The TP and bottled water must be loving it.

On a separate note, my coworker got to discover that Jim Bakker was still alive and in full grift mode with his end of times buckkets
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they've got that going for them.

Why TP? Why isn't there a run on canned chili or hammers? Make just as much sense.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maybe tp sales will save the stonk market.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/getting alotta mileage outta this one
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.


That's what I'm not getting.  Why such a rush on tp?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I call BS. Looking at their site a case of 48 rolls is $52. She didn't notice at checkout that she was spending $2500?

That's a lot of money to spend just to try and go viral.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.

That's what I'm not getting.  Why such a rush on tp?


Probably because there's some idiots that raced to by TP for whatever reason.  Then other people who are just followers saw them and also bought.  Then other people, like myself, are going to buy some because the regular supply is starting to get low, but if I wait too long, these idiots will buy it all out and I won't have any.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: They're going to get wiped out.


At the very least, their reputation will be smeared
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.

That's what I'm not getting.  Why such a rush on tp?


dumb people doing dumb stuff at the dumb stores dumb people go to.

my local grocery store's TP shelves were full yesterday.  TP isn't hard to make or distribute.  if the dummies have a 3 moth supply at their houses today then the stores should have plenty next week, and for the next three months.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fear will make you shiat yourself
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did anyone come up with the idea that corona virus might lead to toilet paper shortage? In which way could the two things be possibly related? It boggles my mind.
 
Kooj
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
12-year supply?

So about two cases from Costco or Sams.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.

That's what I'm not getting.  Why such a rush on tp?


People are hoarding TP because they're afraid they won't be able to get it because of the people hoarding TP.
Repeat for infinity.
 
Invincible
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oukewldave: MythDragon: middlewaytao: HOW can tp help with the corona virus?
HOW much tp do they normally use?

People have lost their fool minds, it is not explosive diarrhea.

That's what I'm not getting.  Why such a rush on tp?

Probably because there's some idiots that raced to by TP for whatever reason.  Then other people who are just followers saw them and also bought.  Then other people, like myself, are going to buy some because the regular supply is starting to get low, but if I wait too long, these idiots will buy it all out and I won't have any.


FOMO is a real and powerful force in the world. See people buying to by the pallet and you start to think: what happens when I run out, when will there be more, etc. Suddenly you're out trying to buy a few months worth at the same time everyone else is, which feeds bias confirmation.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I call BS. Looking at their site a case of 48 rolls is $52. She didn't notice at checkout that she was spending $2500?

That's a lot of money to spend just to try and go viral.


That's easily believable.  Especially if they regularly order TP this way.  Click click ship without paying attention.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the 1920's my grandfather lived in Pasadena.  He was a bit eccentric.  He became convinced that toilet paper was going to become scarce so he bought an entire truckload of TP and put it in his basement.  The good news, there wasn't a shortage of TP after all.  The bad news, the mice discovered that TP rolls make wonderful mice condos.  The smell lasted a long time and the cleanup was very expensive.
 
Kooj
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wax_on: Well, they've got that going for them.
Why TP? Why isn't there a run on canned chili or hammers? Make just as much sense.


Food with long shelf-life would make a LOT more sense,actually. Yet in my area I have seen no particular run on any canned goods. Distilled water is gone from the stores I frequent, though purified (reverse osmosis) is readily available.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
USA Today and Fark are on the ball with last week's news.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1073457​7​/Aussie-family-sits-atop-a-throne-of-T​P-You-could-say-theyre-rolling-in-it
 
likefunbutnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shortly before his first daughter was born, one of my father's employees found out how much diapers cost, did some math and decided it would be cheaper to buy diapers directly from Proctor and Gamble than to deal with evil grocery store markups.

I don't have all the details of how he managed to do this, as it was about 30 years ago, but he wound up having a delivery truck full of pampers sent to his house. All newborn size.

My dad has a bunch of photos of this guy with his garage full of pallets of diapers.  It's basically my dad's favorite work-related story. He's been retired for 12 years and he still has one of those pictures up in his home office.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You sit on a throne of plies!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Dumbass" tag out back taking a shiat?
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AKA a three week supply my wife...

/ heyyy-yo!
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Self-quarantine
Supply chain disruption
Stores closing due to flu
Complete regional shutdown

All scenarios in which shopping for anything, much less TP, might get difficult. Not a bad idea to have a month or two worth of supply.
 
