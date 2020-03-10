 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   THE Ohio State University cancels ALL in-person classes because OF coronavirus which IS 125 miles away   (13abc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already heard of several here in Texas preparing for the same...as well as public schools here in Harris county.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah let's wait until after it's too late to do anything about it. That's the American way.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that have confirmed illnesses are 125 miles away.
You have the virus for a couple of days before you even show symptoms, subby. It's way closer than 125 miles.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think a college could consult a professor of viruses for the proper response, which would be don't freak out and cancel classes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.


Do you think the virus walks?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's THE correct move. Do you have any idea how many students travel to Cleveland and back every weekend?

Of course, this is Ohio State; no one was going to class anyway.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ohio State The.

/translated from the original German
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.

Do you think the virus walks?


Of course not.

It goes Greyhound, and leaves the driving to us....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.


Beavis & Butthead / Τhe Reverend Horton Heat - Psychobilly Freakout & Wiggle Stick
Youtube GrNim504lJE
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are getting really bent out of shape about some of these closures. I watched a girl at work have a total melt down over ECCC closing and she didn't even have tickets.

Seems like a no brainier to me.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.


One of these is not like the others.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Do you have any idea how many students travel to Cleveland and back every weekend?


No.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.


Except for all those students just coming back from spring break.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.

One of these is not like the others.


Harvard sucks?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: You'd think a college could consult a professor of viruses for the proper response, which would be don't freak out and cancel classes.


I mean are you sure they didn't and it is in fact the appropriate response?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are doing this just to keep the basketball team academically eligible through March Madness.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't effect their football team, they already have no class.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
joe714
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By forcing the campus to close, corona virus just protected more athletes from abuse than Jim Jordan ever did.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: People that have confirmed illnesses are 125 miles away.
You have the virus for a couple of days before you even show symptoms, subby. It's way closer than 125 miles.


Especially right after the weekend. How many people live in that 125 mile area and went home for the weekend?  Definitely more than a non-zero chance.
 
Freakman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm from Cleveland and went to the Main Campus for undergrad. The drive from Columbus to Cleveland is an easy one; plenty of students went home every weekend. Moving everything online now is absolutely the right call.
 
Freakman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, that university up north shouldn't even bother. Everything gets through their defense.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: No, it's THE correct move. Do you have any idea how many students travel to Cleveland and back every weekend?

Of course, this is Ohio State; no one was going to class anyway.


They actually weren't, they're on spring break.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: People are getting really bent out of shape about some of these closures


We currently have 9 infection cases in San Jose. They are all being quarantined and treated at the main hospital there in the central valley. The government has ordered that all public events/gatherings be cancelled for the next 90 days. The folks are losing their shiat and calling it an overreaction. A week ago, they were biatching because of a LACK of response.

So, youz is damned if you do and damned if you don't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the safest of classes.  Conversational Eskimo.  And the professor, though the halls and dorms ravaged with the disease about him, set about making his classroom the safest.  And thus satisfied that no disiease could ever enter his classroom, invited all of his students to secure themselves from the fear that had taken over the campus.  And the few nerds who wanted to learn the language and the jock who sought only easy classes did take refuge in the classroom with the professor and he did implore them to party most hardy as they were guaranteed to out live this  horrible day.

For every precaution had been taken.  The windows had been sealed.  The air filtered not once.  Not twice but thrice!  A sign hung in the hall "Testing in Progress" though no test had been scheduled.

No one dared entreat upon the classroom lest they get the stern yelling from a professor.

On the second day, they professor suggest all should make masks like they have seen upon the totem pole.  And with construction paper and safety scissors they did bend to the task.  The professor napped as he did most classes for he had tenure and what the fark could they do about it?  When he awoke, there was a fearsome sight!  Every student was wearing a mask patterned after a creature on a totem pole!  He was quite shocked and delighted that his students had actually done some work!  He moved about them, congratulating each on their designs and construction.  Then he spied a strange sight:  In the corner, was a student yet his mask was not brown like the carved wood of the totem.  It was red and the face did not resemble any creature on any totem the professor ever saw.  And had he not seen them all?  He subscribed to Monthly Totem, for pete's sake!

He began to belittle the student.  Pointing out the many flaws of this person's mask.  Perchance he was a jock and he would hear from the coach for making fun of him, but the professor did not care.  He implored the student to remove this mask and take this assignment with earnest effort.

The student did rise and the professor knew this student must me a jock for he was quite tall.  He could not remember having a student so tall but did he not sleep though most of his classes while a TA read his notes?  He had tenure.  What the fark was anyone to do to him?  Nothing.

The student did as he was implored to do and removed his mask.  To the professor and the students gathered around him, they were shocked to see that this was no student, it was the Coronavirus!

None survived except the professor who had tenure and what the fark could happen to him?  Nothing.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.

Do you think the virus walks?

Of course not.

It goes Greyhound, and leaves the driving to us....


Since humans take busses, kinda yeah. And cars, and planes, and trains, and etc.. The virus travels with its hosts, humans. 125 miles is nothing for humans, who have built an interconnected global civilization (but not global government), and routinely travel far more that 125 miles.

These colleges are places where lots of people gather and mix in large numbers. If they wait until the first case is discovered down the road they will have cases which haven't been discovered yet already in circulation. Plus, even more importantly, colleges are places people who live in other places go to. Students go back to their home states, then go back to school.

Anyone who thinks having it 125 miles away in the modern age means it isn't there yet and so colleges should just be all business as usual is not a very deep thinker, and I'd hope they wouldn't vote.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://infection2020.com/ puts me 73 miles away from Harrison County, KY. Wonder what it says for someone in Ohio state.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cypher...

THE ALL OF IS 125

The olive is 125.  That's old.  Don't eat it.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make that 11.

:-(
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.


Give it a few hours.
What with travel and incubation time and human...er...error it'll be there by Wednesday at the latest.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the 1800's, 125 miles is a very easy distance to cross in a day.  Also, you should think of positive test results the same as cockroaches.  For every COVID-19 patient you identify, there are likely several, maybe dozens, that haven't been identified.  In the US, we are not testing aggressively (some say it is because of the cost to the patient, some say it is because of an administrative snafu that kept the US from having accurate tests in quantity, some say it is a deliberate decision made to keep the numbers low).

If you find a positive, community spread case of COVID-19, you can assume it is all over that city.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the proper move. South Korea has bent the curve down. 900 cases a day down to 131 yesterday.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It was the safest of classes.  Conversational Eskimo.  And the professor, though the halls and dorms ravaged with the disease about him, set about making his classroom the safest.  And thus satisfied that no disiease could ever enter his classroom, invited all of his students to secure themselves from the fear that had taken over the campus.  And the few nerds who wanted to learn the language and the jock who sought only easy classes did take refuge in the classroom with the professor and he did implore them to party most hardy as they were guaranteed to out live this  horrible day.

For every precaution had been taken.  The windows had been sealed.  The air filtered not once.  Not twice but thrice!  A sign hung in the hall "Testing in Progress" though no test had been scheduled.

No one dared entreat upon the classroom lest they get the stern yelling from a professor.

On the second day, they professor suggest all should make masks like they have seen upon the totem pole.  And with construction paper and safety scissors they did bend to the task.  The professor napped as he did most classes for he had tenure and what the fark could they do about it?  When he awoke, there was a fearsome sight!  Every student was wearing a mask patterned after a creature on a totem pole!  He was quite shocked and delighted that his students had actually done some work!  He moved about them, congratulating each on their designs and construction.  Then he spied a strange sight:  In the corner, was a student yet his mask was not brown like the carved wood of the totem.  It was red and the face did not resemble any creature on any totem the professor ever saw.  And had he not seen them all?  He subscribed to Monthly Totem, for pete's sake!

He began to belittle the student.  Pointing out the many flaws of this person's mask.  Perchance he was a jock and he would hear from the coach for making fun of him, but the professor did not care.  He implored the student to remove this mask and tak ...


And the Red Death held sway over all (exceeding the professor, for what could Coronavirus do to a Tenured One?)!


Harry Freakstorm, posts like this is why I have you favorited.
 
edwin5275
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Pittsburgh this past weekend...the capital of Ohio.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pichu0102: https://infection2020.com/ puts me 73 miles away from Harrison County, KY. Wonder what it says for someone in Ohio state.


Ha!!! It shows me at 80 miles. Of course I live right next to area b at the base so......
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: No, it's THE correct move. Do you have any idea how many students travel to Cleveland and back every weekend?

Of course, this is Ohio State; no one was going to class anyway.


Everyone also just got back from spring break at OSU. Not a good time to put them all in the same room together.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It was the safest of classes.  Conversational Eskimo.  And the professor, though the halls and dorms ravaged with the disease about him, set about making his classroom the safest.  And thus satisfied that no disiease could ever enter his classroom, invited all of his students to secure themselves from the fear that had taken over the campus.  And the few nerds who wanted to learn the language and the jock who sought only easy classes did take refuge in the classroom with the professor and he did implore them to party most hardy as they were guaranteed to out live this  horrible day.

For every precaution had been taken.  The windows had been sealed.  The air filtered not once.  Not twice but thrice!  A sign hung in the hall "Testing in Progress" though no test had been scheduled.

No one dared entreat upon the classroom lest they get the stern yelling from a professor.

On the second day, they professor suggest all should make masks like they have seen upon the totem pole.  And with construction paper and safety scissors they did bend to the task.  The professor napped as he did most classes for he had tenure and what the fark could they do about it?  When he awoke, there was a fearsome sight!  Every student was wearing a mask patterned after a creature on a totem pole!  He was quite shocked and delighted that his students had actually done some work!  He moved about them, congratulating each on their designs and construction.  Then he spied a strange sight:  In the corner, was a student yet his mask was not brown like the carved wood of the totem.  It was red and the face did not resemble any creature on any totem the professor ever saw.  And had he not seen them all?  He subscribed to Monthly Totem, for pete's sake!

He began to belittle the student.  Pointing out the many flaws of this person's mask.  Perchance he was a jock and he would hear from the coach for making fun of him, but the professor did not care.  He implored the student to remove this mask and tak ...


This is worth every penny I paid.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's 125 miles away, no need to freak out yet.


You're right, nobody could possibly travel 125 miles in a few hours.

/it's already there
 
squidloe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.

One of these is not like the others.


Are you confusing Amherst College for UMass Amherst?
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

squidloe: This text is now purple: squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.

One of these is not like the others.

Are you confusing Amherst College for UMass Amherst?


He is not.  https://www.wbur.org/edify/2020​/03/10/​amherst-college-remote-learning-studen​ts-leave
 
eiger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You'd think a college could consult a professor of viruses for the proper response, which would be don't freak out and cancel classes.


A university consult with their faculty on plans? It's less likely than you think.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

joe714: By forcing the campus to close, corona virus just protected more athletes from abuse than Jim Jordan ever did.


You beautiful bastard.
 
squidloe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snort: squidloe: This text is now purple: squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.

One of these is not like the others.

Are you confusing Amherst College for UMass Amherst?

He is not.  https://www.wbur.org/edify/2020/​03/10/amherst-college-remote-learning-​students-leave


I know, I'm the one who posted that Amherst was doing remote classes.
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

squidloe: Snort: squidloe: This text is now purple: squidloe: MIT, Harvard, Amherst College as well.

One of these is not like the others.

Are you confusing Amherst College for UMass Amherst?

He is not.  https://www.wbur.org/edify/2020/​03/10/amherst-college-remote-learning-​students-leave

I know, I'm the one who posted that Amherst was doing remote classes.


Perhaps he meant Harvard is the hedge fund with a university attached to it?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
St. John's University just went to all remote classes, except for labs, through the end of March. The student just returned from spring break yesterday. My daughter is jubilant because her bio midterm was cancelled.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: https://infection2020.com/ puts me 73 miles away from Harrison County, KY. Wonder what it says for someone in Ohio state.


Why would still show nothing for Ohio?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just travelled 1500 miles last night with my filthy Cleveland area wirusses only to find out my company has locked down all its facilities and won't allow any visitors..even employees from other locations.
/Where is the bar..
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: This isn't the 1800's, 125 miles is a very easy distance to cross in a day.  Also, you should think of positive test results the same as cockroaches.  For every COVID-19 patient you identify, there are likely several, maybe dozens, that haven't been identified.  In the US, we are not testing aggressively (some say it is because of the cost to the patient, some say it is because of an administrative snafu that kept the US from having accurate tests in quantity, some say it is a deliberate decision made to keep the numbers low).

If you find a positive, community spread case of COVID-19, you can assume it is all over that city.


We're all going to get it.

The only questions are do we survive it.

And does our society survive it (given that some in power are willing to use this to gain even more).
 
