 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Defense News)   Pentagon to make portable nuclear reactors for troops overseas...surely these will never be left behind and fall into the wrong terrorist hands   (defensenews.com) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm, Nuclear power, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear microreactor, Pele Program's uniqueness, reactor's mobility, Project Pele program manager, efficacy of a small nuclear reactor, industry partners  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 9:01 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the people that brought you mom jeans.

and Cargo shorts for obese men to pull on in winter.

and the Gremlin sports car.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason you need nuclear power is if you never plan to stop fighting a war.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're not talking RTGs. Spec is 1-5 MWe.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So portable you can keep it in your pocket...right next to your balls.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hear you can build those in a cave with a bunch of scraps.
 
eas81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey SUBBY is there right Terrorist? I'm Confused!?!?!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The SL-1 accident showed us how we would "spike our cannons" so to speak.

The mechanical and material evidence, combined with the nuclear and chemical evidence, forced them to believe that the central control rod had been withdrawn very rapidly. ... The scientists questioned the [former operators of SL-1]: "Did you know that the reactor would go critical if the central control rod were removed?" Answer: "Of course! We often talked about what we would do if we were at a radar station and the Russians came. We'd yank it out."
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eas81: Hey SUBBY is there right Terrorist? I'm Confused!?!?!


Mujahedeen when they were fighting the Soviets? American colonialists when they were fighting the British monarchy? French revolutionaries?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nothing could go wrong
 
eas81
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.


That's science and this is FARK, we don't believe in the debils magic!!!!
 
antnyjc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought we had portable nuclear reactors already? The US Navy calls them Carriers and Submarines.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.


So totally safe, then? No way to turn the reactor itself into a weapon of any sort?
 
tothekor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Each of us is wearing an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on our backs.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.


Didn't read article, and listen...nuclear has good points but the bad points far outweigh the benefits.

Something about the fuel being dangerous for lifetimes for starters...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a *commercial* reactor isn't weapons grade.


FTFY.  ...but who knows how these will be built.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.


True, but it could be used in a dirty bomb.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The only reason you need nuclear power is if you never plan to stop fighting a war.


I'm thinking they need something to charge mobile laser capacitors.

I mean, what else do you think a phase-conjugate target tracking mirror is for?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't they already exist in ships and submarines?
Just throw some wheels on them.

There, I saved you $40M
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.


You don't need weapons grade. Blow it up in a city center and cancer for everyone in two miles dies of cancer. It'll take five or ten years for some. It's not the boom that is terrifying about nuclear technology.
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yeah, we're not talking RTGs. Spec is 1-5 MWe.


Well - considering the RTG on the Cassini and New Horizons space probes are good for about 300W each, you could chain 10 or so of these together and get 3MW. Since they weigh about 130lbs each you could put them on a tractor trailer along with a decent cooling system and get a fairly mobile and consistent power supply that would fit the needs.

We probably have the technology to make it happen but is it worth the risks?

"Your scientists were so concerned with if they could do, they didn't stop to think if they should do it."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We should stop burning fossil fuels!!

Ok nuclear is a clean, efficient, proven technology.

OMG NUCLEAR AHHHHHH!!!!!!!
 
zeaper12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.

True, but it could be used in a dirty bomb.


So could your home's smoke detector.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog: eas81: Hey SUBBY is there right Terrorist? I'm Confused!?!?!

Mujahedeen when they were fighting the Soviets? American colonialists when they were fighting the British monarchy? French revolutionaries?


It's not terrorism or treason if you win.

If you don't, well........
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Slives: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yeah, we're not talking RTGs. Spec is 1-5 MWe.

Well - considering the RTG on the Cassini and New Horizons space probes are good for about 300W each, you could chain 10 or so of these together and get 3MW. Since they weigh about 130lbs each you could put them on a tractor trailer along with a decent cooling system and get a fairly mobile and consistent power supply that would fit the needs.

We probably have the technology to make it happen but is it worth the risks?

"Your scientists were so concerned with if they could do, they didn't stop to think if they should do it."


No, that would be 3kw, 1,000x less than a MW.
 
HK-MP5-SD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they are intended to power various future LASER pew pew devices.  They have a lot of promise in general.  The possibility that someone at the power station can just flip the power switch at a inconvenient time, or you might want to put them in the middle of nowhere is an issue.  Bringing your own electricity is pretty much the only way to go,
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Something about the fuel being dangerous for lifetimes


It's not. We can reprocess the fuel and build fast reactors to consume waste products.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Slives: the RTG on the Cassini and New Horizons space probes are good for about 300W each, you could chain 10 or so of these together and get 3MW


300W times 10 is not 3MW.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zeaper12: PaceyWhitter: OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.

True, but it could be used in a dirty bomb.

So could your home's smoke detector.


I'm saving those in case we get a Sharknado
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd love to have a thorium reactor in the neighborhood, but I want reactor number 23765, not reactor number 4.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An explanation from the gov't...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zeaper12: PaceyWhitter: OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.

True, but it could be used in a dirty bomb.

So could your home's smoke detector.


So I would also be opposed to giving terrorists a couple million smoke detectors.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Don't they already exist in ships and submarines?
Just throw some wheels on them.


Current Virginia-class submarines use a single reactor of 30MW, and it's not really "portable" in the sense that you can't just put it on a semi trailer and haul it around. That, and you'd have to assemble a huge cooling system to operate it anywhere other than in a huge body of water, because submarines and aircraft carriers use huge amounts of seawater to dump waste heat overboard.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh.  We've done it before.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Army_Nu​c​lear_Power_Program#List_of_plants

I'm pretty sure we can build much better plants based on modern materials science, and all the lessons we've learned since then, than we could back in the 1960's.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Slives: the RTG on the Cassini and New Horizons space probes are good for about 300W each, you could chain 10 or so of these together and get 3MW

300W times 10 is not 3MW.


Damn that Godless metric system.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd love to have a thorium reactor in the neighborhood, but I want reactor number 23765, not reactor number 4.


You need to talk to Jesper Berg.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.

So totally safe, then? No way to turn the reactor itself into a weapon of any sort?


I suppose you could hurl it at someone
 
MasterPython
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is job security for defence contractors.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: OldJames: The fuel used in a reactor isn't weapons grade. Also doesn't release CO2 or need to be refilled every day.

So totally safe, then? No way to turn the reactor itself into a weapon of any sort?


Did you know the army also brings actual weapons with them too?
 
lizyrd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The only reason you need nuclear power is if you never plan to stop fighting a war.


There's something to be said for portable power that doesn't need a constant supply line to keep it running. Even if we're not planning on being there forever.

(We're going to be there forever.  Doesn't matter which "there" or how much we plan)
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: An explanation from the gov't...

[Fark user image image 539x1500]


Friend of mine just jackknifed his truck into a tree cause the transmission fell out.  Last thing we need is to add a nuclear reactor to that situation.

Wonder if the truck would be all electric though, save on fuel costs.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tothekor: [Fark user image 347x145]

Each of us is wearing an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on our backs.


*tiny fist*
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: minnesotaboy: An explanation from the gov't...

[Fark user image image 539x1500]

Friend of mine just jackknifed his truck into a tree cause the transmission fell out.  Last thing we need is to add a nuclear reactor to that situation.

Wonder if the truck would be all electric though, save on fuel costs.


Where would you put the steam turbine?
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The only reason you need nuclear power is if you never plan to stop fighting a war.


Well, duh.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really like this idea.  Deploying fuel for ground power is a huge drain on an already stressed system.  Any location with one of these would already have enough weapons and probably net explosive weight that the reactor wouldn't be the biggest risk on the base.  For the military, these make a ton of sense.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.