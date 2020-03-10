 Skip to content
(KWQC Quad Cities)   Bride-to-be leaves her wedding dress inside her SUV and assumed no one would ever want to steal a Kia Sorento or her dress. She was wrong on both counts   (kwqc.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTH:An Iowa bride-to-be is devastated after her SUV was stolen in Davenport with her wedding dress inside.

Search the couch cushions!

/obscure?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the husband stole it.

I mean, if they have 2 children and haven't tied the knot yet...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm just nervous not knowing if I'm going to be able to have my dress replaced," she said, "it's pretty sad just knowing we don't know if we'll be able to have the funds to replace it."

Makes sense now why she ran to the media about it.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a sign.  Don't get married.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're goddamn right she was wrong! I'll be the belle of the ball now!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: You're goddamn right she was wrong! I'll be the belle of the ball now!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bride in question. Not sure if that is the dress.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one WANTS to steal a Kia Sorento. Sometimes you have to take what you can get, though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:An Iowa bride-to-be is devastated after her SUV was stolen in Davenport with her wedding dress inside.

Search the couch cushions!

/obscure?


Canadian translation..
Chesterfield.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New wedding theme, nudism!

/It's cheap and you'll save on the catering
//No one will have much of an appetite
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blatz514: I guess I'm just nervous not knowing if I'm going to be able to have my dress replaced," she said, "it's pretty sad just knowing we don't know if we'll be able to have the funds to replace it."

Makes sense now why she ran to the media about it.


So now we know that she knows that they don't know.

Totally makes sense.
 
anwserman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My Kia Sorento is amazing.

/anything is an improvement to a PT Cruiser
//0% interest rate for the win
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

akya: Maybe the husband stole it.

I mean, if they have 2 children and haven't tied the knot yet...


I think you're on to something.  FTFA:

Howell told TV6 after going to DeWitt, she drove to Davenport and parked her car at a friend's house in the 1600 block of Eastmere Drive.

She and friends went to dinner to celebrate.

Not long after the group returned, Howell said she went to her friend's car to grab her keys, where she believes she left them as they went to dinner, however, they were not inside.

Howell said at that point she assumed she may have misplaced the keys, or they fell out of her pocket.
As she checked around the back of the home where she was parked, she noticed her 2015 charcoal gray Kia Sorrento was missing.

Howell said, "I realized that my car was gone and I was like, oh they're playing a joke on me like, ha ha ha."

The group soon realized Howell's car was nowhere to be found, and her dress was still inside.

Her keys mysteriously disappear, husband-to-be had  access to them and wasn't at the dinner with her and her friends, the vehicle was parked in a place that it normally  wouldn't be but he most likely knew where it was, the dress was in the vehicle, which he probably knew, too.  It was conveniently taken while neither her nor her friends would notice.  And, again, he  likely knew that, too.  The police can't find shiat, which probably means somebody put some effort into hiding it.  Plus, there's not one quote from the fiancee in that entire article. Hahaha...I think homeboy did ditch her ride and her dress.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems a little premature to go to the media...

..Maybe the perp will show up at the altar.  And then she can nab her.  Or him.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Kia...it's a pretty good car.

Rented one when I went to Indiana last summer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Only thing I didn't like about it was the constant restarting every time I stopped. I know newer cars do that now, but constant cranking will burn out a starter real quick.

/discovered a way around that...turn off/shift out of overdrive
 
JZDave
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: New wedding theme, nudism!

/It's cheap and you'll save on the catering
//No one will have much of an appetite


The grandmother of the bride might make some of the guests hungry for flapjacks...
 
