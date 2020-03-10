 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Despite coronavirus, the bi-coastal orgy must thrust on   (pagesix.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess technically I qualify as I'm sexually attracted to both the Atlantic AND Pacific.
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't know there were things like that I could apply to go to :(
 
caleb4god
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was the hero tag broken?
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The good news is that far less lube will be required, thanks to all the mucus.
 
rogue49
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks for the reference!

Put that in my "To Do" list
Always a challenge to find quality resources. 😁
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Orgy people don't give a f about virus, they want multiple holes to fill or to be filled at once or to watch or be watched.

AIDS only drove it to be more secretive & selective so this won't slow em down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not to worry. It's not the kind of party us Farkers will ever be invited to.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

caleb4god: Was the hero tag broken?


Recovering between rounds...
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hand sanitizer is a painful lube.

/ not that I'm into that
// not that there's anything wrong with that
/// flammable! Will ignite inside as well as outside body cavities!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When asked about covid most attendees said "fark it"
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What my head automatically pictures it might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What it probably looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you were concerned about disease transmission, you wouldn't be at an orgy.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flucto: What my head automatically pictures it might look like:

[Fark user image 516x329]

What it probably looks like:

[Fark user image 461x312]


I'm guessing it's a bunch of rich old, fat dudes and a lot of young prostitutes or underage sex slaves.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: flucto: What my head automatically pictures it might look like:

[Fark user image 516x329]

What it probably looks like:

[Fark user image 461x312]

I'm guessing it's a bunch of rich old, fat dudes and a lot of young prostitutes or underage sex slaves.


Wait, that's ... do you have to be fat?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: flucto: What my head automatically pictures it might look like:

[Fark user image 516x329]

What it probably looks like:

[Fark user image 461x312]

I'm guessing it's a bunch of rich old, fat dudes and a lot of young prostitutes or underage sex slaves.


Never mind, I read the rest of your post. Eww.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So they thrust on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brap: I guess technically I qualify as I'm sexually attracted to both the Atlantic AND Pacific.


I'm glad that there are proud hydrosexuals here on Fark.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🍑💦🍆🍌🍤🌭

The waiting list is long, but distinguished
 
