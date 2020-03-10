 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Woman uses hand sanitizer to clean out entire apartment building, killing all viruses and one person   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerome Kyser identified as a woman?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner


Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson learned. Next time just shoot that biatch.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destiny Waite-ing in jail.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


Sanitizer?! I hardly know her!

*ba dum tish*
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the MSM totally ignores how many coronavirus she kills, and just focuses on the single dude, who was literally likely already under the Corona control.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaming Hand Sanitizer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaming Hand Sanitizer is my Flaming Moe's tribute bar that's geared towards germaphobes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an interesting way to make a Molotov cocktail that's jellied like a napalm bomb.  Clever.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


Must burn like hell
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Destiny Waite-ing in jail.


How ironic that Waite is in jail for her rash actions.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner


Whenever you see "Not for internal use" or "external use only" it means "don't use this as lube"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: That's an interesting way to make a Molotov cocktail that's jellied like a napalm bomb.  Clever.


And you know she didn't come up with that  spin theur of the moment.  That move was the ace up her sleeve for months, she just finally decided to play it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: FrancoFile: That's an interesting way to make a Molotov cocktail that's jellied like a napalm bomb.  Clever.

And you know she didn't come up with that  spin theur of the moment.  That move was the ace up her sleeve for months, she just finally decided to play it.


Spur of the moment*
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


I'm more of an Icy Hot man, myself.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys, she just saved the world from a zombie apocalypse. Give her a medal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rozotorical: I love how the MSM totally ignores how many coronavirus she kills, and just focuses on the single dude, who was literally likely already under the Corona control.


Considering that the coronavirus would probably statistically have caused more than one person in the building to die, she actually saved a net number of lives so really she should be commended.
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Literally Addicted: Destiny Waite-ing in jail.

How ironic that Waite is in jail for her rash actions.


When your documented reaction to an argument is to light people on fire, prison is probably your destiny.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


Anything is lube if you're brave enough.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


Not on fire.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap napalm
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


The intense burning sensation just makes it better!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?

I'm more of an Icy Hot man, myself.


richardpryorliveinconcert.comView Full Size


"It felt cold at first..."

/yes, that was cologne
//same sensation
///don't ask how I know
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, fire does an excellent job of killing pathogens.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her attorney is claiming actual innocence - maybe we should withhold judgment until this goes to trial.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner


Could you please submit all of the headlines?
 
synithium
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

gar1013: Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?

Anything is lube if you're brave enough.


Not everything is lube.  For example sandpaper.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FrancoFile

That's an interesting way to make a Molotov cocktail that's jellied like a napalm bomb. Clever.

In our day we just used petrol and petroleum jelly.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dear stupid people:  Please do not fark around with flammable gels.  Liquids are bad enough.  Please do not fark with gels that will stick to skin and fark everything to hell.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

synithium: gar1013: Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?

Anything is lube if you're brave enough.

Not everything is lube.  For example sandpaper.


I have an old shop for that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
malaktaus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do you have any idea how many viruses just one human contains? Truly, she's the real MVP.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Human DNA is 8% virus! If the deceased was 200 pounds, that's like 16 pounds of virus.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did the Sanitizer and the Sanitizee have make up sexytime while in holding?  That's always the best sexytime.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: hammettman: Such a promising story that went wrong: Heated lesbian catfight turns deadly as woman tosses fiery lube at partner

Have you tried using hand sanitizer as lube?


No, have you? I sense a good story here.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flaming Hand Sanitizer is a great name for a band.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Did the Sanitizer and the Sanitizee have make up sexytime while in holding?  That's always the best sexytime.


I hope so.

The woman accused of starting the fatal fire that ripped through a Hartford apartment building early Sunday morning lit a bottle of hand sanitizer on fire and threw it at her girlfriend during a domestic altercation, according to Hartford police.

That sounds like a hot lesbian catfight.
 
docilej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hartford being Hartford
 
