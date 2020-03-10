 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Youth hockey coach from Adam Sandler's hometown goes full Happy Gilmore   (wmur.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 4:40 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most hockey parents are entitled garbage

/the shiat apples don't fall far from the shiat trees
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if the coach yelled to the referee before attacking him: "YOU'RE GONNA DIE, CLOWN!!!"
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wonder if the coach yelled to the referee before attacking him: "YOU'RE GONNA DIE, CLOWN!!!"


The price is wrong, biatch!
 
Deadguy2322
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did he try to stab someone with a skate?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No refs, no game, hotheads.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he apologize?  Did he think this was America?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The Mighty Ducks", only instead of starring Emilio Estevez, it's starring Charlie Sheen.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wonder if the coach yelled to the referee before attacking him: "YOU'RE GONNA DIE, CLOWN!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure why the coach was on the ice in the first place, considering he was wearing shoes.  The video obviously doesn't show the whole thing, but the ref points the coach off the ice and then knocks him to the ground.

What I do know, is the ref sucks at fighting considering he had the upper-hand, being on skates fighting a guy wearing shoes standing on ice.
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, I wish we could have sustained the "Senior" Monarchs.  Now we have to drive to Worcester for hockey, which is no bueno.  Sounds like this guy should get a promotion to the Fed:

Hockey Coach Fight Turns Into Bench Clearing Brawl - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Columbus River Dragons
Youtube sZbc1rwieqs
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Uh, subby, why do you know what Adam Sandler's hometown is?  You know, wait, I don't want to know.  That's between you and your god.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure why the coach was on the ice but the ref shouldn't have shoved him down first. Doesn't matter if the coach used the magic words or not, coach gets ejected NOT SHOVED...

JC
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
did he give his balls a tug?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.