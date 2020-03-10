 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   CDC urges old people to stay home, wash hands, and buy robot insurance. Because robots eat the medicine of old people, and they are made of metal, and are strong   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Illness, Epidemiology, Medicine, health conditions, Ontology, Disease Control, Elderly Americans, close contact  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC is about a month or so behind.  Now send those elderly out there when there's a much higher risk of exposure.........so much winning.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I donno, so long as the old people aren't privy to the terrible secret of space I don't think they have much to fear from the robots.  Do they have stairs in their houses?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link to actual CDC recommendations. The NY Post's account isn't far off, but advises older adults "during a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed". So that doesn't apply to outbreak-free communities. Though since the CDC prohibits testing of most presumptive cases, and there's no uniform reporting of those cases, most communities with outbreaks don't know it.
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like metal...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
39 counts as old, right? My job sucks and I want to do my part in stopping this in its tracks.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For when the Metal Ones come...

...and they will.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: Link to actual CDC recommendations. The NY Post's account isn't far off, but advises older adults "during a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed". So that doesn't apply to outbreak-free communities. Though since the CDC prohibits testing of most presumptive cases, and there's no uniform reporting of those cases, most communities with outbreaks don't know it.


It's almost amusing how articles vary from publication to publication.  Some just say "If you're 60 or older the CDC says stay home."  Some just use the term elderly, which is what the CDC was saying but now says "older adults."

60 isn't quiiiite elderly by most definitions although it really depends on how old you are.  When you're 20, 60 is so old you think they fart dust.  When you're in your mid-fiddies 60 is a far cry from elderly.

/so what if half my dashboard warning lights blink when I get out of bed
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Messonnier said the findings from the study determined that about 15 to 20 percent of the Chinese patients studied developed serious illness."

In Italy they are finding that between 40%-50% of those infected are needing to be admitted to hospital with pneumonia or complications.  They have an older population than China or Iran but the numbers are starting to look a lot different then we have heard.  I just don't get the "won't affect me but won't it be funny if it does hurt THEM" attitude I have been seeing a lot of lately.  This is so much more serious than partisan politics.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Why are they finally giving in to the demonrat hoax?  They have been co-opted by the DEEP STATE.  No need for quarantine.

The numbers will be down to 0 soon.

It's all contained -- airtight.

Nothing to see here.

All we need is a tax cut.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Judas Priest - Metal Gods (Live Vengeance '82)
Youtube I9PjOhz3FSM
 
havocmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If America, or even a city or state is put under a quarantine - there's a 0% chance that would work right? I cannot imagine any scenario where a majority Americans obey those orders. It'll be interesting.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CDC urges elderly to stock up on food, stay home amid coronavirus fears

That's pretty much the SOP for most elderly already, isn't it?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: CDC urges elderly to stock up on food, stay home amid coronavirus fears

That's pretty much the SOP for most elderly already, isn't it?


Plenty of them are calling/coming into the pharmacy to ask for extra refills of things, assuming there will be a shortage.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

basemetal: I like metal...


That's because you are a Latent Appliance Fetishist. I suggest you visit The Closet, there's a lot of cute applances there just looking for someone like you to plook them.
 
frostus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gimme dat gimme dat, Sy Borg....
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The last thing old people want to do is to stay home.  I have seen an old lady attempt to drive her Buick LeSaber through 2 feet of unplowed snow so that she could get to McDonald's to meet her friends for coffee.  My friend's mother was having chest pains and tried to talk her family out of taking her to the ER for fear of missing her weekly mahjong game.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This advice is about a month late...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.