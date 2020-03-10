 Skip to content
A couple still trapped aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship shows they can still file a lawsuit
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would never be picked for jury duty because I would tell them to fark off, did you not pay attention to any news besides maybe fox news.......now go away.

/I said good day, sir.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: I would never be picked for jury duty because I would tell them to fark off, did you not pay attention to any news besides maybe fox news.......now go away.

/I said good day, sir.


Huh? They didn't walk on the cruise ship  yesterday.

Watch something other than Fox News, bro.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of course!
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FFS, stay classy old American couple, be happy you're not leaving feet first.
/dnrtfa
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why sue the cruise line? None of this is their fault.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think I'd wait till I was off the ship to sue. They are still cooking your food.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thank goodness the lawyers will be alright...
 
p51d007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sue on what grounds?  The ship is under quarantine.  If you read your contract I'm sure you'll see a clause about force majeure.  So shut up and get on the cart.
 
madgonad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Sue on what grounds?  The ship is under quarantine.  If you read your contract I'm sure you'll see a clause about force majeure.  So shut up and get on the cart.


The ship was infected before they boarded. The cruise line knew this, told nobody, and took no precautions. The case has merit.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: I think I'd wait till I was off the ship to sue. They are still cooking your food.


Yeah, because the Filipinos below decks being kept in the same conditions and still under contract care that deeply about Carnival that they'd seek retribution.

Idiot.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

madgonad: i ignore u: Sue on what grounds?  The ship is under quarantine.  If you read your contract I'm sure you'll see a clause about force majeure.  So shut up and get on the cart.

The ship was infected before they boarded. The cruise line knew this, told nobody, and took no precautions. The case has merit.


Bullshiat.  After the first positive test result from a passenger on the previous voyage the ship was ordered to return to San Francisco and hold there.  There were no positive test results when they boarded, and there were none when they departed Hawaii.  Unless you expect Princess Cruises to use a time machine or psychic powers, or have a fundamental misunderstanding of how information flows in the universe, then this case is complete bullshiat.
 
