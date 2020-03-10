 Skip to content
(CNN)   Doctors concerned about a problem with teenagers that will fix itself   (cnn.com) divider line
7
•       •       •

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concerned about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not a new problem
//found this on funnyjunk
///so definitely not a new problem!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Silly teen's. They should use hand sanitizer so they're also protected from Coronavirus.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I believe we have a winner on that challenge with a meth explosion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sigh.
No.
Teens aren't eating tide pods.
Teens aren't putting forks in wall sockets
Teens aren't playing a knockout game.
Teens aren't doing whatever this is

One teen did these things as a viral prank video, one or two dummies did it for real, and everyone else just laughed at the original.

/it's the same story every friggin time.
 
mlfreeman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

But what about Jenkem?  Everyone knows the teens are brewing it...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In my day we just smoked pot or drank alcohol.

Now kids set themselves on fire.  I think I like the old ways better.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

