(CBS News)   Georgia cops stop a black woman who is just trying to get home for her daughters first birthday. So of course they tell her to get in the car   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everyone's first birthday is important, but this one, for this little girl, was really special. It started a little earlier in the evening when her mom was walking home, and two Gwinnett County police officers pulled up.

It was then when Boney gave his credit card to the mother so she could buy a birthday cake with a candle. The officers ended up giving the woman a ride home and gave the woman's daughter a hug and gave her birthday wishes.

That is so heart-warming. But I would much prefer not to be "randomly" stopped by the police while suspiciously "walking." They can keep their gifts and rides and just leave me the fark alone, thanks. But maybe there are people who like being stopped and questioned by the police. "Maybe I'll get a free gift!"
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

From the article she already had balloons in her hand, I don't think he rolled up on her because he was suspicious.
 
Stantz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It was cold night and she was out on her own waling home. It's actually a testament to how earnest the act of kindness was that they didn't tell anyone about it, and it was just in the course of their duties as public servants. If they'd shouted it from the rooftops it would have been seen as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Well done them
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know a couple GCPD and this doesn't surprise me a bit.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
awwwww. Some bad apple of a cop will do something horrible before long. When that happens remember that there are far more cops like this one doing things like this that we never hear about.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Guess how often I want to be stopped by the cops, regardless of whether I'm holding balloons in my hands or not?
 
veale728
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two police officers in Georgia are teaching a lesson in kindness. It was a simple act and we would never have known about it if they hadn't been wearing body cameras.

It's the "simple acts" where someone gets shot, or has the crap beat out of them where those same body cameras have a malfunction that is problematic.

Simple acts of kindness are just being human. Where we come to a point where that is celebrated, then there is a problem in the system.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm far from a cop supporter and even I can't muster the necessary outrage to be a farking pill on Fark over this incident and I don't think your ability to do so constitutes an accomplishment on your part.
 
