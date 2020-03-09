 Skip to content
(Hamilton Journal-News)   Not News: Use your fake ID to get in a campus bar, get drunk & meet a girl to take back to your dorm. News: You're so drunk & so horny, you start hooking up in the wrong dorm. FARK: The "wrong dorm" is the college police station   (journal-news.com) divider line
5
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Therapist: Tell me about your early childhood

Patient: Well, I was conceived in the holding cell in the precinct on campus at State U, and it's been all down hill from there...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If that had been intentional....props.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't the campus police station.   It was the city police station a few blocks off campus.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't believe the cops bought the "I thought it was a dorm" excuse....as they two scratch "do it in a cop shop" off their bucket list.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get smashed, wake up in some strange area making out or doing who-knows-what with some stranger. Just by the power of random numbers, it's going to be a police station sometimes.

Isn't this just a normal date night?
 
