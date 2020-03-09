 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Details on how Italy can't handle the pandemic and is forced to let people die, despite having more doctors per person than the U.S. But tell me again why I shouldn't panic   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I got 6 weeks till my wife gets her heart surgery so if everyone could wash their damn hands to slow this down so they dont have to cancel I'd appreciate it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Why do you have to wait 6 weeks? Do you have some socialist healthcare system?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Oh man, good luck
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Shes not critical.  We go back to Mayo Clinic (6 hour drive) on Monday to meet with surgeon and cardiologist and discuss it.  They put her on the schedule for April 24th
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

If possible to do any earlier it is better. In 6 weeks it is likely elective surgeries are going to start being cancelled.
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, at least Trump closed the borders.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Christ on a crutch.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I think it's more about having the beds, and ICU units ....not number of Doctors.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I'm with you; that's exactly how I feel while scrolling through tweets to read a story
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

There's a nice antique mall in Red Wing and Rochester Records has a lot of great disks. If that helps keep your mind off things.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Italy has 3.31 beds per 1000 people
U.S. has 2.8

The U.S. has a relatively low occupancy rate, 65%, compared to Italy's 78.9%.  In the U.S. it means 300,000 to 400,000 open hospital beds on a given day.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

As though you didn't have enough stress in your life right now.

My thoughts are with Mrs. WeddingSinger.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Italy has 3.31 beds per 1000 people
U.S. has 2.8

The U.S. has a relatively low occupancy rate, 65%, compared to Italy's 78.9%.  In the U.S. it means 300,000 to 400,000 open hospital beds on a given day.


How many of those beds in the US are "Concierge" level private hospitals and  health plans and don't allow the poors?
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's going to spread exponentially. The only choice now is whether it ramps up slowly, so that the hospitals can deal with it, or whether it ramps up quickly, and overwhelms the hospitals to the point where they have to decide who lives and who dies.

Widespread practical measures to reduce spreading make it ramp up slowly. Hopefully, slowly enough that the hospitals can cope with it. Denouncing the whole thing as a media hoax to bring down the short-fingered vulgarian makes it ramp up very quickly indeed.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

wellllll, okay. but you're both gonna owe me.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I think I might have gallstones, so second, please.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You guys check out the ABC special on how China's dealing with this? If it's 1% as bad here as there this will be a rough, rough year. 

Coronavirus: How the deadly epidemic sparked a global emergency | Four Corners
Youtube ycrqXJYf1SU
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, subby, who told you you shouldn't panic?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See, here's the thing. Trump could have taken this seriously and taken action. Yeah, the economy might go into a temporary recession, but no one would really blame him.

Instead, he took the only path where he'd get any blame for it... by trying to avert a recession he just plunged the country into one that will far worse.

China and Italy will enter a recession, but they'll quickly emerge and life goes on. But here, Trump is taking active measures that will make our situation far worse. The virus will spread farther, more hospitals will all basically get DDOS'd by mass numbers of infected.

Path 1: China and Italy used the solidarity angle... we're all in this together. Sharp, quick recession. Short recovery. Minimal death.

Path 2:
"The numbers are great"
"this wasnt my fault"
"come gather in a large crowded place so I can tell you about this hoax"
"Hey CDC-Guy... stop doing things that might stop this, because if you're trying to stop it, you're basically saying it's real."

Recession will be deep and wide and recovery will be much longer. Many deaths. He can't bullshiat his reality into being true with what we're probably going to see IRL.

Waiting on the trump supporters to arrive and defend how he's handled this.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Why the hell would I need to defend the obvious?  On a scale from one to ten, I rate Trump's performance a COVID-19.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The downside is... the trump supporters will make him a martyr and build statues for trump when he dies from coronavirus. Notice I didnt say erect, because using the term "erect" while referencing trump in any way is prohibited by international law.

The upside is... the celebrations during his funeral will be awesome. And we'll get to leave instructions to our kids to rip down the statues once all the trumpers are gone.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exponential growth and epidemics
Youtube Kas0tIxDvrg


yup
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yup


Given the drop off in China and South Korea, I'm less and less concerned about this ending up too much worse.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thread and the others like it were sobering reads.

Just wait for the military to get involved. It's the only way you're going to be able to handle that many people. Those green NBC suits are going to start showing up on the streets soon.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I DO have gallstones and asthma.  This shiat ain't funny.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Italy has 3.31 beds per 1000 people
U.S. has 2.8

The U.S. has a relatively low occupancy rate, 65%, compared to Italy's 78.9%.  In the U.S. it means 300,000 to 400,000 open hospital beds on a given day.


Wishing you and Mrs. Singer best of luck.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Given the drop off in China and South Korea, I'm less and less concerned about this ending up too much worse.


China shut down and the cases in SK were mostly in a single apartment complex
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ. We are in a contagion movie. And it's not even a really scary disease. It's a nasty flu strain and that's enough to break the system. We're farked.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have their been any theories about why Italy has been hit so hard? The only thing I've seen is that someone theorized that they have a particularly old population, but Germany has an older population and they haven't been hit hard (yet)
 
brokenslide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other impact to this is the impact to the blood supply. Not so much on the existing stock or fear of blood-borne transmission (there is no evidence this is transmissible via blood), but blood drives will inevitably be cancelled and availability of blood components already in short supply (e.g. platelets) will get even worse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coworker who just got back from Peru is out sick...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Details on how Italy can't handle the pandemic and is forced to let people die, despite having more doctors per person than the U.S. But tell me again why I shouldn't panic

That would be money.

/on your way citizen
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many people have died from the corona virus in Italy
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't happen here.  American exceptionalism.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Details"... then submitter links to another unsubstantiated tweet
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

463
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chance maybe. There are a lot more touristy destinations in Italy than Germany. Last time I was in Milan, cafes by tourist destinations had menus in English, Chinese and Russian.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hoax guys, it's just the libs and msm trying to take down Trump.

Anyone that says that shiat should instantly waive the right to medical care.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a particular reason it hit Italy so hard? Like, is there anything we can learn from their misfortune?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Possibly, but France is pretty tourist-y too. Looking at that website someone just posted it's unbelievable how bad they've had it but neighboring countries not so much
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I love 13-part manifestos on a platform meant for 280 characters.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

yup


It's only gonna grow exponentially in America for a short time. It's got a limit of 370 million.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's nothing though, just a bad flu. Will be gone by gapril. Stories like these are j7st needless panic-spreading clickbait so news stations can make more money. In fact, if you just pray it'll all be alright. Saying anything else just makes ypu a panic-ninny and not worth paying attention to.

Isn't that right Mr and Ms you-know-who-you-are.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's all the kissing when you meet strangers.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's on Twitter, therefore it must be true.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm not sure if this is meant to be a joke, but it makes as much sense as anything else
 
