(Bay News 9)   "You gotta live," says man as he boards massive floating petri dish in the middle of a pandemic   (baynews9.com) divider line
    Cruise ship, Ship, Holland America Line, Cruise line, Cruise, U.S. Department of State  
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're not worry warts. He said, we're not worry warts. Perfect.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Funny, I'm using the same rationale for not getting on a cruise ship.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Until you aren't.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
News flash: people who make poor life decisions will continue to make them during a pandemic.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He knows what he's getting into, he bought his ticket, I say let him crash spend two weeks hacking up pus.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty hard to keep Americans away from all you can eat situations.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's great that families can choose to do this, even when the government tells them not to. Securing the blessings of liberty is what America's all about. And if they get sick, I hope that if their ship breaches our exclusive economic zone, we'll sink it. Because providing for the common defense is the other thing that America's all about. Boy voyage!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a Chad
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's the point of even having a navy if we aren't using it to sink the Carnival fleet?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good for him. Everything is a risk. You could be wiped out in morning traffic. Yes, you can avoid the virus by hiding in your house, you could also avoid being wiped out in traffic by hiding in your house. Carpe Diem. I wonder if the ship will be at full capacity. Maybe a good time to take a cruise on a half full ship.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're so screwed.  But of course, Trump's fault.
 
