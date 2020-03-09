 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Who is CPAC Patient Zero? Come right up, place your bets and post your guess
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Thread points to coughing Mulvaney and his being fired and sent to Ireland.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Craigslist rent boy?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No matter who it was... they'll call them a democrat plant.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

grokca: [Fark user image image 207x244]


This is the answer.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Trump caught that shiat in India.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It was someone that spent $5,750 for their ticket. Gold level pass is why the person shook hands with so many trumpers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In "self-quarantine":  Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Gozar.

Rep. Doug Collins (Donald Trump Loyalist) and Rep. Matt Gaetz followed Cruz's ante, ironically.

https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/t​e​d-cruz-self-quarantine-coronavirus-cpa​c_n_5e657ef5c5b68d61645623cf?ri18n=tru​e
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gosar. Not to be confused with Gozer the Gozerian, Gozer the Destructor, Gozer the Traveler, Volguus Zildrohar and Lord of the Sebouillia, or Prince Ghozer 1 of Abkazia.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: No matter who it was... they'll call them a democrat plant.


Or we'll have Rand Paul unironically shrieking about how we need to respect their privacy or something similarly stupid.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Butterflew: Trump caught that shiat in India.


Ooh I like this.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No, don't go sleuthing. Don't do that. That's a bad idea.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's a big donor potentially with Chinese connections?

Sheldon Adelson.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What if CPAC Patient Zero was Vladimir Putin?

How f*cking great would that be?

I'm not saying it is. I'm just asking questions.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wejash: It's a big donor potentially with Chinese connections?

Sheldon Adelson.


The donor is Jewish that is known by his Friday dinner location.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Chuck Schumer should name the virusblower on the Senate floor.
 
balko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully it's this scumbag pretending to be JFK Junior just to bang QAnon groupies.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only way to be sure is kill each and examine the brain, right? That's what we do with rabies and if it's good enough for rabies...
 
