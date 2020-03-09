 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   For sale: used pickup truck, low miles. Motivated seller, owner secretly murdered. $200 obo   (fox6now.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family that slays together stays together.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete strangers killing you is not too common. And yet we want to waste money on a wall. You can't wall off family.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a special kind of stupid to murder someone and then try and sell something of theirs with a unique identifier.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing only one person was shot in their sleep. The other was probably shot in terrified and confused wakefulness.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you bury somebody in a swamp? Wouldn't every shovelful of swamp be replaced by more swamp?
 
upndn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bleach and buy
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, as long as they weren't murdered in the truck....
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hang Him High
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the trucks still available? Asking for a fiend...
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
C.W. McCall - Classified
Youtube _wmhOFvMiOM


Now that's been in your head.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The victims.
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://gunmemorial.org/2020/03/06/cr​y​stal-ann-cline
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The whole thing sounds pretty methed up.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: How do you bury somebody in a swamp? Wouldn't every shovelful of swamp be replaced by more swamp?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: ChrisDe: How do you bury somebody in a swamp? Wouldn't every shovelful of swamp be replaced by more swamp?


Fark user imageView Full Size


You've looked into this for your own reasons, we see.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: ChrisDe: How do you bury somebody in a swamp? Wouldn't every shovelful of swamp be replaced by more swamp?

[Fark user image 850x734]


Luby's cafeteria ?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, I need a new car, I got the money, and the owner certainly don't need the truck anymore...
 
johndalek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hey wait--how many miles are on the truck?

this could be worth it
 
