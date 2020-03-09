 Skip to content
South Boston taking extra steps to prevent everyone from vomiting everywhere next Tuesday
    Boston, Saint Patrick, Massachusetts, Health, Saint Patrick's Day, Mayor Martin Walsh  
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that like cancelling Christmas for them?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right, just try and stop me from vomiting.
 
taxachucetts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah..the comments
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So bar crawl it is.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taxachucetts: Hah..the comments


No kiddin.

I have a lot of friends on the right and they keep spewing the influenza comparisons.  They only think of it in terms of dying.  About (checks current figure) 12% of cases are serious or critical and that means hospital bills.  I'm not very concerned about catching it but I'm not wanting to deal with getting "self isolated" for ~14 days and having problems buying food.


/Makes mental note to buy a couple sacks of cat food for da girls
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with this under one condition: they have to throw two parades next year.

/three with interest
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Isn't that like cancelling Christmas for them?


Like Charlestown, Southie is gentrified to all Hell. Up until 2005 or so, African American would be smart to avoid those areas. Now, those Townies/South Boston people who used to live there have been priced out by yuppies. I'm assuming that people who showed up for the St. Patrick's Day parade are from outside the area. There's no more William Bulger John "Wacko" Hurley  to whip people into line. Though Gay and Lesbian groups are still banned from the parade.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you want snakes? Because, this is how you get snakes!
 
