 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight, Paul's Memory Bank (8 PM EDT) brings you Part 1 of songs whose title begins with the letter "T", and I don't mean "The"   (tunein.com) divider line
17
    More: Live  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 7:30 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.

The two songs that begin with "The" have the letter "T" beginning the next word, so it's all good, and even if it isn't......
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jose James - Trouble (AllSaints Basement Sessions)
Youtube LLm5IVeip0c
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"there" still has "the" in it

Just sayin'
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tangled up in blue.
These eyes
Take me to the river
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lindsey - Buckingham Trouble
Youtube OyONfX5bpyQ
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wooden_badger:

Did you see my call-out to you at the end of yesterday's CSB Sunday Morning thread?  :)
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A capital T?  That rhymes with P?  That stands for pool?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rabbit ears deployed!
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - Tramp
Youtube wP7VU6AVIgc
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prince - Thieves In The Temple (Official Music Video)
Youtube FyfF20APPrA
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
Youtube FC3y9llDXuM
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: wooden_badger:

Did you see my call-out to you at the end of yesterday's CSB Sunday Morning thread?  :)


Not sure why I got called out.  I'm bouncing between feeling OK and getting depressed.  Spent Sunday morning doing unemployment stuff.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Cafe Threads: wooden_badger:

Did you see my call-out to you at the end of yesterday's CSB Sunday Morning thread?  :)

Not sure why I got called out.  I'm bouncing between feeling OK and getting depressed.  Spent Sunday morning doing unemployment stuff.


Stormchaser!!!  :)

Hope you're doing okay. Hugs to the wife!  <3
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Telephone line, ELO
Tonight Tonight, Smashing Pumpkins
Tramp, Otis Redding
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nina Simone - Turn Me On
Youtube WiRFLaSpSh4
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: wooden_badger: Cafe Threads: wooden_badger:

Did you see my call-out to you at the end of yesterday's CSB Sunday Morning thread?  :)

Not sure why I got called out.  I'm bouncing between feeling OK and getting depressed.  Spent Sunday morning doing unemployment stuff.

Stormchaser!!!  :)

Hope you're doing okay. Hugs to the wife!  <3


AH!  Did participate in weather nets back when I was an active ham.

Of course my B-I-L used to chase tornados.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.