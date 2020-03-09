 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   If you ever wondered if you could escape from the second floor of a burning building by jumping onto a trampoline, here's your answer   (bbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Misc, Jury, Mr Toogood, James Toogood, Trial, Fellow defendant Laura Hawkins, Bristol, burning building, Judge  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 11:40 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's just Toogood.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can land pretty hard, but people tend to bounce back quick.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Check out this specimen:
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
o/~ Oooooh... I was gonna cook some hash, but then I got high...
I blew up all my stash, 'cause I got high...
Now the building's turned into a crater,
and I know why... (why, man?)
'Cause I got high, 'cause I got high,
'cause I got hiiiiiiiiigh...  o/~
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Close enough.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Check out this specimen:
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 410x230]


So British it hurts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you were a cartoon or a circus clown, you'd bounce right back into the fire.

It is sort of an act of desperation, isn't it? Like voting for Trump.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]
Close enough.


See, there's a fine illustration of my point in my previous post. Toon or Clown? Not so lucky!
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Check out this specimen:
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 410x230]


When you try to dress fancy for court but still look like a tosser.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's Toogood a find, subby, everything in it is excellent.
 
skinink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I Googled James Toogood, and discovered there is an artist named James Toogood. His paintings are pretty nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: I Googled James Toogood, and discovered there is an artist named James Toogood. His paintings are pretty nice.

[Fark user image image 850x608]
[Fark user image image 850x1112]


Wow, those are not Toobad ...
 
pup.socket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: I Googled James Toogood, and discovered there is an artist named James Toogood. His paintings are pretty nice.

[Fark user image 850x608]
[Fark user image 850x1112]


I have a friend who "paints" in the very same manner. He basically prints a photograph on a piece of cloth and then traces over it with a brush.

No skills or "vision", and sells a quite a few of them, too.
 
Percise1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn, exactly what I was going to post!
Good jerb!

I always wondered if they did that bear any favors... it too a header from damn near the same height on the rebound.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.