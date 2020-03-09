 Skip to content
(War and Peace Reporting)   Broad study shows online misogyny is on the rise   (iwpr.net)
39
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably because those little creeps are having an even harder time getting a "date" now that more women are telling them they are sick of their shiat.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dames don't like to be called broads.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: Dames don't like to be called broads.


Chicks don't like being called dames
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MRAs and incels infest social media, of course this is a rising problem...the farkers can't get dates.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THIS IS WOMEN'S FAULT
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, what do these frails know about misogyny?

/We elected a guy who is consistently an HR department's worst nightmare
//He represents and is friends with folks who are outright sexual predators, and folks cheer them.
///Sadly, we NEED this dark time to reinforce exactly why we need to crack down on this mess, because we got slack with it.
////Some folks just don't realize that Donnie is the BAD example. But he's the example that most closely resembles their behavior so they're good with it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Boo_Guy: Dames don't like to be called broads.

Chicks don't like being called dames


biatches don't like to be called chicks.


/too far?
 
soze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We told y'all so during Gamergate...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shut down the internet of Bosnia.  Problem solved.  If there is no internet, there can be no online hate speech against women.  We might need to cut the cables, and EMP Bosnia to be sure.  Then leafletter drop them a warning to not make an intranet, or we nuke them.  Problem solved.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those biatches all want it. DNRTFA
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: PluckYew: Boo_Guy: Dames don't like to be called broads.

Chicks don't like being called dames

biatches don't like to be called chicks.


/too far?


Cun... nevermind.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we ironically post something misogynistic in order to prove.... whatever?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good thing we banned it on fark
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My girlfriend's a feminist but, if she gets drunk enough she still asks me to slap her.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is this the thread where we ironically post something misogynistic in order to prove.... whatever?


Testing those waters...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where the dames at, I wanna know.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#metoo
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't wait for one of the ding-dongs I have tagged in red to show up in this thread and explain how ackshyually misogyny isn't even a thing anymore and the real tragedy is people being mean to men.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedRudy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Learning to Ignore them is NOT misogyny, it's survival.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Alert Filed
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Can't wait for one of the ding-dongs I have tagged in red to show up in this thread and explain how ackshyually misogyny isn't even a thing anymore and the real tragedy is people being mean to men.


Which usually translates to:

"WHY WON'T YOU LOVE ME? I GAVE YOU ALL THAT COOL STUFF, I LISTENED TO YOU DRONE ON AND ON, AND YOU STILL DON'T LOVE ME! YOU JUST GAVE IT AWAY TO THAT HANDSOME GUY WHO DIDN'T DO HALF THE STUFF I TRIED TO DO, AND I KNOW, BECAUSE I WAS WATCHING FROM THAT WEBCAM I PUT IN YOUR APARTMENT!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
broad study....lmao
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Women like typing detected
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The study was truly a cunning stunt.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Ah, what do these frails know about misogyny?

/We elected a guy who is consistently an HR department's worst nightmare
//He represents and is friends with folks who are outright sexual predators, and folks cheer them.
///Sadly, we NEED this dark time to reinforce exactly why we need to crack down on this mess, because we got slack with it.
////Some folks just don't realize that Donnie is the BAD example. But he's the example that most closely resembles their behavior so they're good with it.


Drink. Sigh.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess now someone wants to talk about it? Too late; I wanted to talk about it wrt Roy Moore and Brett Kavanaugh. I couldn't get so much as an mmhmm from the men I was closest to. Just a whole lot of looking around frantically trying to pretend I wasn't there. Nothing has changed.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This thread is exhibit A on misogyny. While the posters felt they were being edgelords, they're also reinforcing the exact stereotypes that tick actual feminists off. Sure, it's all fun and games... until you realize you've effectively normalized calling women names that demean them.

I don't enjoy women constantly assuming because I'm male, I must follow the pattern as every other male out there.

I mean, I know I've got my issues but I'm generally more respectful of/to women if they treat me like an equal, and not a hyena looking to bone them.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wejash: MRAs and incels infest social media, of course this is a rising problem...the farkers can't get dates.


Exactly! It's farking insane that ugly people are even allowed to exist, right? How dare they voice their opinions. If you are not attractive you should shut the fark up and get back to work. Do not think and do what you are told by attractive people and those that rule you.

I long for the day that only attractive people exist so all can finally be right in the world.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hereby petition moderators to remove the words "thunderc*nt" and "twatwaffle." from the list of words considered "misogynistic."

Anyone, male or female, can be a thunderc*nt or a twatwaffle. President Trump is one example of a man who is both a thunderc*nt and a twatwaffle. Tangentially, he is also a sh*tbird.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Ah, what do these frails know about misogyny?

/We elected a guy who is consistently an HR department's worst nightmare
//He represents and is friends with folks who are outright sexual predators, and folks cheer them.
///Sadly, we NEED this dark time to reinforce exactly why we need to crack down on this mess, because we got slack with it.
////Some folks just don't realize that Donnie is the BAD example. But he's the example that most closely resembles their behavior so they're good with it.


nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Good thing we banned it on fark


You'll get over it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is this the thread where we ironically post something misogynistic in order to prove.... whatever?


Calm down, sugar tits. Not everything is about you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: This thread is exhibit A on misogyny. While the posters felt they were being edgelords, they're also reinforcing the exact stereotypes that tick actual feminists off. Sure, it's all fun and games... until you realize you've effectively normalized calling women names that demean them.

I don't enjoy women constantly assuming because I'm male, I must follow the pattern as every other male out there.

I mean, I know I've got my issues but I'm generally more respectful of/to women if they treat me like an equal, and not a hyena looking to bone them.


In hyena society the sexual dimorphism is reversed.  The female is larger and more dominant.  And the subordinate males and females lick the phalus like clit of the dominate females.  Male hyenas are the least dominant of the pack, and outrank none of the females.  While male hyenas do look to bone (they exist as biological beings driven by evolution), they don't do it in the sense you are thinking, if a male were to abuse a female, he would be killed or harmed by all the other females, for stepping out of line, since he has no dominance over any female in the pack.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is this the thread where we ironically post something misogynistic in order to prove.... whatever?


Irony?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Can't wait for one of the ding-dongs I have tagged in red to show up in this thread and explain how ackshyually misogyny isn't even a thing anymore and the real tragedy is people being mean to men.


Thank you. It's about time someone brought some sense into this world. Those that think their opinion matters should be marked. Their entire existence is a travesty and their opinion is wrong. Strip them of their voice and get rid of them. It's the only way for this world to be great again.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: hubiestubert: Ah, what do these frails know about misogyny?

/We elected a guy who is consistently an HR department's worst nightmare
//He represents and is friends with folks who are outright sexual predators, and folks cheer them.
///Sadly, we NEED this dark time to reinforce exactly why we need to crack down on this mess, because we got slack with it.
////Some folks just don't realize that Donnie is the BAD example. But he's the example that most closely resembles their behavior so they're good with it.

Drink. Sigh.


You're the moron that's gonna vote for him twice.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: This thread is exhibit A on misogyny. While the posters felt they were being edgelords, they're also reinforcing the exact stereotypes that tick actual feminists off. Sure, it's all fun and games... until you realize you've effectively normalized calling women names that demean them.

I don't enjoy women constantly assuming because I'm male, I must follow the pattern as every other male out there.

I mean, I know I've got my issues but I'm generally more respectful of/to women if they treat me like an equal, and not a hyena looking to bone them.


This thread still.isnt going to sleep with you
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RedRudy: Learning to Ignore them is NOT misogyny, it's survival.


Check your privilege and man up. You should be ashamed.
 
