 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Plane diverted twice due to drunk passengers. Hmm... let me guess... EasyJet? Brits? Spain? What do I win?   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, EasyJet, London Stansted Airport, Ryanair, London Luton Airport, easyJet flight, BAA Limited, London Gatwick Airport, Chloe Haines  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 12:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
EasyJet is awesome. It really opened up the continent for short hops. Dumbass Brits who voted for Brexit are going to miss all that easy travel though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Runner-up would be Jetstar (aka The Bogan Express) en route to DPS from BNE, MEL, PER or SYD.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watney's Red Barrel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's like picking on the slow kid.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.