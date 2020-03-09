 Skip to content
(BBC-US) NewsFlash Italy's closed. Plague doctor out front shoulda told ya
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Liberal hoax!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost - Rats (Official Music Video)
Youtube C_ijc7A5oAc
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna go with "Mussolini out front shoulda told ya".
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
bishopfisher.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They suspended soccer. It's serious, and they mean it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LO MFn L!
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamma mia!
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a positive note, for the first time ever tomorrow, Fiat will have a perfect operating record for vehicles still on the road!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chiuso. Giù. Qualunque cosa.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.


I think the opposite will happen.  All counties will ban travel to/from the US.
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year IMO
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.


And be kept in place through the November elections.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's party like it's 1350
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
including football matches

shiat just got real.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.


Iran is trying to do it right now, they just can't get any air into their lungs to give the order.

But yeah, our government won't act until it's too late.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.


So you're advocating for martial law and the suspension of the Bill of Rights?

Just want to be clear on your stance.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this seems concerning
i need the reassurance of the internet that this is all fine & just the flu
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of pizza delivery to the quarantined.  Do they ever get tired of that stuff?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok Democratic Party... enough with your hoax.  I think you made your point.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size

What a mistake-a to make-a!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/yes, I know Fark isn't my personal erotica site
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.

I think the opposite will happen.  All counties will ban travel to/from the US.


Justin Trudeau is ordering a complete and total shutdown of all people from the United States until we can figure out what the Hell is going on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: I was gonna go with "Mussolini out front shoulda told ya".


CommentOTY award.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.

So you're advocating for martial law and the suspension of the Bill of Rights?

Just want to be clear on your stance.


To be clear, they are advocating for Trump to declare martial law and suspend civil rights.

Frying pan, fire, pick one.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When should I put money in the stock market? The price of spaghetti has always been so cheap I can't tell
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This hoax is getting out of hand!
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: HempHead: Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.

I think the opposite will happen.  All counties will ban travel to/from the US.

Justin Trudeau is ordering a complete and total shutdown of all people from the United States until we can figure out what the Hell is going on!
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Throwing out my Italian dressing..
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: I was gonna go with "Mussolini out front shoulda told ya".


Username kinda checks out.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: including football matches

shiat just got real.


Juventus was gonna win anyways. Just like the last - I think - nine seasons. It was weird watching them play in an empty stadium.

/oh, shiat, how will this affect the Nuggets great season?
//priorities
///slashies come in threes
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: I was gonna go with "Mussolini out front shoulda told ya".


Moossolini?
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeardedDragonLizardMan: bluorangefyre: HempHead: Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.

I think the opposite will happen.  All counties will ban travel to/from the US.

Justin Trudeau is ordering a complete and total shutdown of all people from the United States until we can figure out what the Hell is going on!
[Fark user image image 850x478]

Throwing out my Italian dressing..


Wait, my bad. didn't mean to get that on your thread.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But yeah, the Italian dressing is going in the trashcan
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KAVORKA: Headline of the year IMO


Plague doctor ?

I would have gone with
'The Pope out front'
'Michelangelo's David our front' 'Leonardo's Last Supper has been served'
'Machiavelli's Prince our front'
'Marco's Polo our front'
'Straduvari's tiny violin out front'

Endless choices on this one!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.olivegarden.comView Full Size

RIP Olive Garden
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could spend some time quarantined in Venice.  Or Rome.  Or Florence.

When I visited Assisi around 2000, the funniest thing I saw was a guy sitting on a store stoop, having a smoke break.  He had a little jar, that passers by would occasionally put change into.  As it turns out, he worked in the store, which happened to be an Armani suit distributor. He just brought the jar with him because people were so filled with the Holy Spirit as they left the St. Francis Monastery that all he had to do was sit there and get change.  Like, the guy was dressed in work slacks and a collar shirt and everything.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: Let's party like it's 1350


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dobrze
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's to keep people from playing a China.  When China started the quantitative.Thousands of people left the area and made the situation worse.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago-style pizza to be renamed "Freedom Casserole."
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/middle ages - Why was Poland spared from the Black Death? - History Stack Exchange
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Scala is still closed. Dammit!
So far, the Met isn't following suit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dithering government response with only gutted social services to enforce it shouldn't be a problem for us.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW can I work from home?!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: /middle ages - Why was Poland spared from the Black Death? - History Stack Exchange


They kept their screen doors closed?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B...BU...BUT... IT'S JUST A BAD COLD!!!!!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Ass_Master_Flash: If this works, expect it to happen in the USA in about 6 weeks, when its too late.

So you're advocating for martial law and the suspension of the Bill of Rights?

Just want to be clear on your stance.


A 14-21 day general quarantine may become necessary to stem the spread of the virus. If it happens under Trump, then so be it.

And my stance is Buffalo, and for being a pedant, you get an earworm
Neneh Cherry - Buffalo Stance
Youtube JWsRz3TJDEY


Enjoy that, lunchbox.
 
