(The South East Journal)   Oklahoma couple doing 69 in a residential area crash into home. Not sure how fast they were going   (south-eastjournal.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Cocaine, Sexual intercourse, naked passengers, Residents of the house, Hunter Gibbons, eyewitness testimony, crystal meth, woman's genitals  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.


I know cop math and all, but I'm pretty certain that having a BAC 27.5 times the legal limit would be fatal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.


I know cop math and all, but I'm pretty certain that having a BAC 27.5 times the legal limit would be fatal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It took us several minutes to release the man's genitals from the woman's mouth because her jaw seemed to have broken and swollen during the accident.

Obviously somebody who never saw The World According to Garp.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Road head should be reciprocated.... later.

Just enjoy the moment and keep eyes on the road.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hunter Gibbons, 56, and Ashley White, 19, were arrested for driving under the influence. Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35007
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were having a fracking good time.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 56 and she's 19?  Less "couple," more "john and hooker"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Hunter Gibbons, 56, and Ashley White, 19, were arrested for driving under the influence. Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.


Apparently, so did she.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: He's 56 and she's 19?  Less "couple," more "john and hooker"


It's Oklahoma, so more "grandpa and granddaughter."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were both half-naked and the woman was upside down with her butt on the steering wheel and he had his face in the woman's genitals, like in a 69 position," one resident told reporters visibly surprised.

Show of hands, who else took a couple of minutes to puzzle this out?  Clearly it's been too long.

/bonus points if you eventually resorted to gesturing with your hands as stand-ins till it made sense.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: He's 56 and she's 19?  Less "couple," more "john and hooker"


Maybe it's true love.
 
CNichols
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried at the bottom of the page, we have this:

Disclaimer: This is satire.

Which should be obvious to everyone, since the story is a bunch of warmed-over urban legend nonsense that was ancient when first heard it back in high school, 30 years ago.

/also not a single Oklahoma paper is carrying this story
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. Missed the satire disclaimer.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can manage to work the pedals, steel, AND 69, the worst you should be given is a round of applause.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steel steer.

grr
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline subby!

Oh god. Oh sweet lord
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times

i stopped reading right there. this man is a god to me. probably couldn't see outside the windshield.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Police said tests showed that Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.


I know cop math and all, but I'm pretty certain that having a BAC 27.5 times the legal limit would be fatal.


I think I know who did the math.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/this should have been first
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Coronavirus+exploded Russian smallpox lab+West Nile=zombies. It's just math.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So that's where hand sanitizer comes from!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Annnd wrong thread. I'm so sorry; this is the first time this has happened to me. I swear.
 
darkone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
meth is a hell of a drug

I mean how can you not love this story it has all of the Fark option flags, sex, crahses, drugs, and alcohol. The only thing missing is Florida and Oklahoma is a solid Midwestern attempt at Florida. The sooners were real-estate fraud writ large almost a century before deals on swamp land.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gibbons blew close to 27.5 times

Go on...

the legal limit for alcohol.

Oh.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since it is Oklahoma I am just assuming the writer thinks all oral sex is a 69 because why the hell would you bother giving a woman pleasure?
 
LockeOak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looking at some of the other articles on that site, I've come to the conclusion that "Janice Ellsworth" is some sort of algorithm. The articles are pieced together strings of oddly-structured sentences that don't make narrative sense.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

