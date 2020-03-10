 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Indian border patrol guards dress up as 'scare bears' to taunt aggressive rampaging dynamite monkeys in ongoing monkey-human turf war (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why am I laughing?
I must need another drink because that image of marauding aggressive monkeys is hilarious to me.
Then add men dressed as bears to stave them off is adding to the side ache of my giggles.

I needed this kind of thing today! I've been hazn a sad lately.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why not simply invite the monkeys for lunch?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why don't they just bring in real bears?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These are the needful heros

Bollywood's Indian Superman and Spider-Woman (1988)
Youtube 9Cyq5Wk0n7M
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dot or feather?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHY IS THERE NO TOILET PAPER AT COSTCO?!!!!
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read that as Indiana Scare Bears and thought Pence was blowing off some coronavirus stress.
 
