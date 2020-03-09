 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   For Easter, don't give your children a live bunny. Give them a rabbit skin, and teach them taxidermy   (broomfieldenterprise.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Rabbit, House Rabbit Society, Members of the Colorado House Rabbit Society, Domestic rabbit, House rabbit, Colorado House Rabbit Society, ideal pet, nonprofit facilitates adoptions  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 6:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the sacrificial alter wouldn't be the same without the blood of a freshly killed bunny. It's a shame how much we are losing the old ways.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both? Then you can teach them to cook, too.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a certain F'd up aspect of giving kids a Fertility Symbol...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Why not both? Then you can teach them to cook, too.


You also teach them where meat comes from, which is a lesson that a lot of people probably need.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbits is quite tasty. Just sayin...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: Literally Addicted: Why not both? Then you can teach them to cook, too.

You also teach them where meat comes from, which is a lesson that a lot of people probably need.


Yes, indeedy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Why not both? Then you can teach them to cook, too.


Take to a place to see how animals like ducks and rabbits get slaughtered.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love this place for fresh meat and eggs
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
HORSE the band "Bunnies"
Youtube xVWjdP1oL44
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Give them a bunny.  Have them hike for two days.  Tell them the bunny is their only food and they must eat it.

Works for the army rangers.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

What's wrong with  giving them a Bunny?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got a couple of secondhand Easter bunnies last year from a neighbor after his kids played with them for a day or two. I trained my beagle on them. Now they're my daughter's and she loves them silly.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People, we can't have a taxidermy thread without Chuck Testa.
Official Ojai Valley Taxidermy TV Commercial
Youtube LJP1DphOWPs
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Why not both? Then you can teach them to cook, too.


JayCees project business. bunny meat.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.