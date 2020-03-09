 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Wicked Pissa: Yeah it sucks Boston, but you got those accents, igit   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, New York City, second year, Boston traffic, Transportation analytics company INRIX, worst city, traffic congestion, good news, So Paulo  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 7:40 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trapped in New England because I cannot drive in Boston traffic to try and escape
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boston Has Worst Traffic Drivers In US Again In New Study

There, FTFY
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The most terrifying rollercoaster ride I ever took was a cab ride in Boston. I used the train for the rest of my trip.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rules for driving in Boston traffic:
1. Do unto others before they do unto you
2. The enemy of my enemy is my scapegoat
3. You're not driving fast enough.
4. Do not hesitate. Show no mercy.
5. GPS lies. Use the Force. The Dark Side of the Force.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The commute from the south shore is the tenth circle of hell Dante refused to write about.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought all you had to do to drive in Boston was to not Pahk The Cah in Hahvahd Yahd... How hahd could that be?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fortunately they are great drivers, or else it would be even worse.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Fortunately they are great drivers, or else it would be even worse.


so it's not the.. uh... drivers... that make the traffic bad... ? It's something else? If the Boston drivers are all great, what makes their traffic the worst?
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Karma.  Simply Karma.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RonRon893: SBinRR: Fortunately they are great drivers, or else it would be even worse.

so it's not the.. uh... drivers... that make the traffic bad... ? It's something else? If the Boston drivers are all great, what makes their traffic the worst?


Cows.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know. I mean, I get that you work with whatever Boston traffic gives you, and live with the consequences. You don't taunt it, you don't reason with it. You just accept that it is what it is at any given time, that it follows no earthly or even godly rules, and you drive.

But that being said, surely some credit should be given to Western Connecticut traffic, even though it's multiple cities and roads conspiring to create hell on earth.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lycanth: Boston Has Worst Traffic Drivers In US Again In New Study

There, FTFY


Nah. Boston (and New England in general) has excellent drivers. The difficulty is that they're aggressive drivers. Very aggressive.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.