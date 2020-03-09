 Skip to content
(WLFI Lafayette)   What do you mean this isn't a drive-thru liquor store?   (wlfi.com) divider line
8
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is now.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have the [Ironic] tag.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything can be a drive-thru if you're brave enough...
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How ---- I mean really, even if drunk - how does one do that?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here in south Louisiana, we call that a daiquiri shop.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Briefly worked in a liquor store in Austin. We had a sign on the door that read "If you drive your spouse to drink, drive them here."
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not a drive through liquor store...

This
Fark user imageView Full Size

is a drive through liquor beer store.

/fond memories of college days
 
