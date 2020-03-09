 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Snitches on bikes with cameras are squealing on London's bad drivers   (forbes.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did their police have that much more time? Or do they simply have that much more dedication?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I catch so much crap on my dash cam.  At least one person a week blatantly runs a red light, people driving 70 in a 35 mph street, people too busy looking at their phones to realize the light has been green for the entire 10 seconds I've been honking at them.

If I thought the police would do anything about it, I would take the time to organize it and send it to them.  But, I image that here in America, an officer will need to witness the infraction to issue a ticket.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I catch so much crap on my dash cam.  At least one person a week blatantly runs a red light, people driving 70 in a 35 mph street, people too busy looking at their phones to realize the light has been green for the entire 10 seconds I've been honking at them.

If I thought the police would do anything about it, I would take the time to organize it and send it to them.  But, I image that here in America, an officer will need to witness the infraction to issue a ticket.


If they really offend you, send it to enough insurance agencies to probably gets who covers him (assuming he has insurance).
/should get a dashcam
//nearly hit someone driving without lights before 6:00am, a few years ago someone brakechecked me on the highway.
///somehow I doubt either has insurance
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snitches get plasters.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I catch so much crap on my dash cam.  At least one person a week blatantly runs a red light,


Around here, I would say at least one person blatantly runs a red light.... on every light. Usually it's 2-3.Tailgating is ridiculous, a lot of it being dumbass rednecks with small manhood. A lot of young women too, like 19 year old entitled queens who drive daddy's car.

Had one the other night, a redneckmobile with the license plate "move over", spelled differently. Was almost in my trunk, then almost hit someone while passing then went up to every other car almost touching their rear. As predicted, when the guy finally passed all the cars he went a relatively reasonable speed. Just a dumbass redneck with nothing to do except act like an uneducated hilljack bully.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Glorious Golden Ass: I catch so much crap on my dash cam.  At least one person a week blatantly runs a red light, people driving 70 in a 35 mph street, people too busy looking at their phones to realize the light has been green for the entire 10 seconds I've been honking at them.

If I thought the police would do anything about it, I would take the time to organize it and send it to them.  But, I image that here in America, an officer will need to witness the infraction to issue a ticket.

If they really offend you, send it to enough insurance agencies to probably gets who covers him (assuming he has insurance).
/should get a dashcam
//nearly hit someone driving without lights before 6:00am, a few years ago someone brakechecked me on the highway.
///somehow I doubt either has insurance


Fark user imageView Full Size
It's a curse I tells ya!  You'll see people do dumber things than you've ever seen before.  It's like a magnet for stupid.

I bought a YI dashcam on Amazon for $50 that I like.  I got a 128 GB card and can record 12 hour loops in the highest resolution.  Get a good brand SD card.  Their are a lot of scam ones out there that fail.

And if you ever see this guy in Chicago, he's the one that broke into my car after parking right in front of it.  I filed a police report thinking this would be an easy win for them, but they couldn't be bothered to figure out "how to accept the video as evidence"
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm kind of on the fence about this. Using dashcam type footage in the event of an accident or something where there's damage or injury is one thing, so long as it's turned over to the responding officer on the scene. Where this gets a little iffy is when it's used for simple driving infractions and sent in after the fact. Especially in an age where deep fake and other high tech video editing technology is so prevalent.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cyclist or Google's new streetview apparatus? Either way, displaying your buttocks in defiance is probably not OK.

You should probably get a dashcam. You wouldn't want to kill someone and not have something for the scrapbook, wouldja?
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A recent image:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So... people whose lives are literally threatened by others' willfully moronic behavior are providing evidence (rather than, I dunno, beating the shiat out of drivers who almost kill them), and they're "snitches?"

fark You Subby.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dashcams will hopefully eventually end a lot of bad driving.  Put them in every new car and include them with every new motorcycle and bicycle, and encourage police to take action based on the video, and a lot of drivers  would be getting some wake up calls.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cyclist is on a road without even an embankment on the side, how are these safe for a cyclist to begin with...
 
