(Some Guy)   Everyone: Stop snitchin'. Ford:   (ericpetersautos.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I won't be buying a Ford.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next car will have even less tech than my current one has.   fark all this nonsense.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Guess I won't be buying a Ford.


In a sane universe, no would ever buy a car equipped with this tech.

However, in this universe? Who knows?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.


I feel like this is the perfect libertarian story. 2 people maybe breaking the law, possibly felonies, unhappy that thier stupid decisions came back to haunt them, and it is unfair.

I would personally choose a story where you were doing something innocent, or less incriminating. I aknowledge they could have been under the limit, but unless they both were driving clunkers with OnStar, I doubt you wouldn't want insurance to cover damage.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Guess I won't be buying a Ford.


I'm sure this will come standard on a Shelby GT500 or 350.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Guess I won't be buying a Ford.


You think Ford will be the only one?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.

I feel like this is the perfect libertarian story. 2 people maybe breaking the law, possibly felonies, unhappy that thier stupid decisions came back to haunt them, and it is unfair.

I would personally choose a story where you were doing something innocent, or less incriminating. I aknowledge they could have been under the limit, but unless they both were driving clunkers with OnStar, I doubt you wouldn't want insurance to cover damage.


The thing that I hate the most about the idea is "sudden braking". The only time I do that is when someone else forks up but the premium goes up on me anyway.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author seems far too pleased at himself with his usage of "mafia" and "ree-quire".
 
Jgok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree in principle that the use of such heavy monitoring could be a bad thing, the author's style, word choice, and general attitude just screams "I'm a douchebag who shouldn't have to obey any traffic laws whatsoever!"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we whine like petulant 14 year olds, we will forestall this horrible future where the "mafia"* controls all driving. Let's follow this blogger's example.

*We ruined nazis by overusing the term. Is "mafia" the new hotness?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: The author seems far too pleased at himself with his usage of "mafia" and "ree-quire".


Libertarian.   He thinks it's clever.

Kinda like listening to Micheal Smerconish
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Maybe if we whine like petulant 14 year olds, we will forestall this horrible future where the "mafia"* controls all driving. Let's follow this blogger's example.

*We ruined nazis by overusing the term. Is "mafia" the new hotness?


From certain view points, the insurance industry could be viewed as a criminal enterprise. Mafia may be accurate.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Guess I won't be buying a Ford.


At least not a brand new one.
 
Jgok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: While I agree in principle that the use of such heavy monitoring could be a bad thing, the author's style, word choice, and general attitude just screams "I'm a douchebag who shouldn't have to obey any traffic laws whatsoever!"


Oops, hit submit too early...

For the article's author:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
siyuntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: The author seems far too pleased at himself with his usage of "mafia" and "ree-quire".


Yeah, I was going to say, he may make some good points, but I really, really don't like his writing style.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That '71 Grand Prix down the street is looking better and better.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people let their representatives know that data privacy laws were important to them and coed that way then we could avoid intrusive data collection.
So, get ready to be farked.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If people let their representatives know that data privacy laws were important to them and coed that way then we could avoid intrusive data collection.
So, get ready to be farked.


* voted.
Farking autocorrect.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article reads like a post on the Politics tab and is about as accurate.

Milewise is "pay by the mile" car insurance, plus a daily fee of like $1.50.  Esurance and Metromile have similar programs.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about a self-style libertarian using German phrasing just rubs me the wrong way...

/Maybe it will come to me in 14 minutes
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tin foil hat type writing detected in TFA.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: trialpha: The author seems far too pleased at himself with his usage of "mafia" and "ree-quire".

Libertarian.   He thinks it's clever.

Kinda like listening to Micheal Smerconish


In my experience Libertarians always come across as far too pleased with themselves and their own wildly inflated estimates of their own intellects.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.


Good.  I hope they got proper farked.

/fark drunk drivers
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My take: Author is a pretentious douchebag who is probably 100% correct about the doomed direction we are headed wrt. in-vehicle monitoring.

I wonder what will happen the first time a customer hacks and disables the monitor feature... Unless the car is a lease - then I guess you're screwed...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That article reads like a post on the Politics tab and is about as accurate.

Milewise is "pay by the mile" car insurance, plus a daily fee of like $1.50.  Esurance and Metromile have similar programs.


I hit post too soon.  Allstate's program is called Telematics and you have to sign up for it, same as the others.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hackers will know how to disable most of this in short order. Begin with suppressing the wifi and GPS signals by either grounding the antennas or surrounding them with a Faraday shield. If it can't talk, it can't rat on you.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cmon peeps this is just a precursor to self driving cars. This farkery is happening in the EU by law. The only way to be able to afford insurance is to have self driving tech.

Wait for the "but if it only saves one life it's worth it" The argument designed to cut the balls off any counter argument.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Perhaps they could monitor emissions simultaneously.  It is important not to Fark others, especially while being Farked.


/I enjoy paying for things that do not have a fiduciary duty to me.

//not really
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Driver: *coughs*

OnStar: "driving to the nearest quarantine barracade. Please keep all hands and feet inside the vehilcle at all times" *doors lock*
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: The thing that I hate the most about the idea is "sudden braking". The only time I do that is when someone else forks up but the premium goes up on me anyway.


it sucks but it makes sense.

if you live in an area with bad drivers, then your chance of being in an accident will be higher, regardless of how well you drive.  a dash cam would be better than an accelerometer.   I have had to gun it a few times to avoid three idiots all trying to occupy the same lane, while none of them used a blinker.

sometimes, people really are out to get (hit by) you.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.

I feel like this is the perfect libertarian story. 2 people maybe breaking the law, possibly felonies, unhappy that thier stupid decisions came back to haunt them, and it is unfair.

I would personally choose a story where you were doing something innocent, or less incriminating. I aknowledge they could have been under the limit, but unless they both were driving clunkers with OnStar, I doubt you wouldn't want insurance to cover damage.

The thing that I hate the most about the idea is "sudden braking". The only time I do that is when someone else forks up but the premium goes up on me anyway.


I don't disagree. But don't forget insurance is all about stealing your money. If you are in an accident, you cost more than someone who isn't.

An ideal insurance customer has a 40 grand priced car, never drives it. That way they charge you based on value, and value never goes down because you keep it low mileage. And you will never makmake a claim, so free money.

Car insurance is one step above the mob, because government oversight forces them to pay out. But they will recoup your costs. It really is just a no obligation loan you have to pay back until you stop owning a car.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kab: Next car will have even less tech than my current one has.   fark all this nonsense.


I just bought a 52 year old Beetle, so I'm getting a kick.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hackers will know how to disable most of this in short order. Begin with suppressing the wifi and GPS signals by either grounding the antennas or surrounding them with a Faraday shield. If it can't talk, it can't rat on you.


lack of a signal will result in a hefty fine or denial of coverage when you do get in an accident.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Fabric_Man: Maybe if we whine like petulant 14 year olds, we will forestall this horrible future where the "mafia"* controls all driving. Let's follow this blogger's example.

*We ruined nazis by overusing the term. Is "mafia" the new hotness?

From certain view points, the insurance industry could be viewed as a criminal enterprise. Mafia may be accurate.


It's definitely a racket.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Driver: *coughs*

OnStar: "driving to the nearest quarantine barracade. Please keep all hands and feet inside the vehilcle at all times" *doors lock*



Also, ignore the greyish smoke coming from the air vent.  It's in your best interest really.
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: scanman61: trialpha: The author seems far too pleased at himself with his usage of "mafia" and "ree-quire".

Libertarian.   He thinks it's clever.

Kinda like listening to Micheal Smerconish

In my experience Libertarians always come across as far too pleased with themselves and their own wildly inflated estimates of their own intellects.


...and liberals don't come across as far too pleased with themselves and their own wildly inflated estimates of their own government leaders' intellects?  I'd rather trust the libertarians myself.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jgok

While I agree in principle that the use of such heavy monitoring could be a bad thing, the author's style, word choice, and general attitude just screams "I'm a douchebag who shouldn't have to obey any traffic laws whatsoever!"

No kidding, after reading the article, I almost hope my new Ranger has 2 of them installed when it gets here. Just to piss off the writer.
 
chewd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"makes getting insurance easier for connected-vehicle customers to cover one of their biggest investments - their vehicle - while saving money.""

LOL new cars are an investment... thats a good one!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

B0redd: Cmon peeps this is just a precursor to self driving cars. This farkery is happening in the EU by law. The only way to be able to afford insurance is to have self driving tech.

Wait for the "but if it only saves one life it's worth it" The argument designed to cut the balls off any counter argument.


I cannot wait for self-driving cars just for the assurance that most of the bad drivers are no longer in control.

My turn signal to switch lanes is not a challenge to your personhood to then try to block me from merging well ahead of my exit.

let alone the idiots who don't notice the light turned green 30 seconds ago, gun it so that they just barely beat the yellow letting us behind them have to wait for another cycle.

I have often wondered if being handicapped makes you a bad driver or if being a bad driver makes you handicapped?
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think this may be a rights violation. Particularly, unwarranted search. And possibly 5th amendment non-self-incrimination.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This data is already collected on most vehicles. Onstar equipped vehicles have been collecting it for some time. Honestly, it should be illegal.

As far as I'm aware you can't even "break" the system disabling it without triggering tamper alarms disabling the vehicle as if it was being broken in to and stolen.

The entire infotainment thing is insane anyway. Can't fark with a cellphone but a 13" tablet that's impossible to navigate stuck in the dash is a-ok
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Explodo: Guess I won't be buying a Ford.


shiat, I just bought my first ford and I love it.  I absolutely hate GM because of their eco tech engine issues that literally put me upside down on my car note by 11,000$.  I may get a majority of that back now that they got trolled in a lawsuits I'm guaranteed at least 5 grand after lawyers.  After that incident I vowed to never buy GM again.  Maybe honda or *shudder* toyota.

I'll be fine with driving speed limit when all car are autonomous, it will keep the idiots from going under the speed limit and causing traffic, or the idiots who speed and cut people off from causing traffic.  Until then maybe I'll just buy a car kit and build it myself.
 
zang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: A guy I worked with got into an accident after a few drinks with another guy who'd also been drinking.  They both agreed not to call the cops because of that fact.  OnStar had other ideas.

I feel like this is the perfect libertarian story. 2 people maybe breaking the law, possibly felonies, unhappy that thier stupid decisions came back to haunt them, and it is unfair.

I would personally choose a story where you were doing something innocent, or less incriminating. I aknowledge they could have been under the limit, but unless they both were driving clunkers with OnStar, I doubt you wouldn't want insurance to cover damage.

The thing that I hate the most about the idea is "sudden braking". The only time I do that is when someone else forks up but the premium goes up on me anyway.


According to our database, the only other nearby citizen was *behind* you, Mister Anderson.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: I think this may be a rights violation. Particularly, unwarranted search. And possibly 5th amendment non-self-incrimination.


Even if it's legally mandated, it's not the gummint collecting/using the data.
(riiiight)
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Your concerns are valid, but your blog sucks.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That article reads like a post on the Politics tab and is about as accurate.

Milewise is "pay by the mile" car insurance, plus a daily fee of like $1.50.  Esurance and Metromile have similar programs.


Mile for mile is bs.  I've been in 2 accidents in my driving career, and both were not my fault and also very minor to the point only 1 was reported to insurance*, but I can easily put 12k+ miles on my vehicle per year.  I know people who put less than a thousand miles on their car each year that have more accidents and more serious accidents than I.

*the one that was reported to insurance was an attempt at scams, cops thought, my insurance thought so, and when the video came out from the parking lot their insurance dropped them.  They were turning right out of the parking lot accelerated then slammed on the brakes despite no traffic coming from either direction.  Hit them at about 3 mph.  The damage they claimed was from me was clearly showing on cams before I hit them.  They got insurance fraud charges.  While technically my fault because I was looking left to see if any cars were coming and hit them, they did it intentionally and there was no way as serious as they claimed when they requested an ambulance and I didnt even get a premium adjustment.  I did for a short while before it went to court.
 
oldcub
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As someone who rarely goes more than 5 over but stomps the accelerator to the floor when I'm first at a light when it turns green, drives way too speedy on on-ramps, and makes my brakes cry in pain daily, I don't love that this will soon be in all cars.

/Also why I never got the "snapshot".
//Driving 30 years and never hit someone or had a ticket.
///It is your duty to get out of everyone's way when you are first at the light.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: snowballinhell: I think this may be a rights violation. Particularly, unwarranted search. And possibly 5th amendment non-self-incrimination.

Even if it's legally mandated, it's not the gummint collecting/using the data.
(riiiight)


If the government requires manufacturers to do it, the manufacturers are state actors and can be sued (along with the government) for infringing certain constitutional rights.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldcub: As someone who rarely goes more than 5 over but stomps the accelerator to the floor when I'm first at a light when it turns green, drives way too speedy on on-ramps, and makes my brakes cry in pain daily, I don't love that this will soon be in all cars.

/Also why I never got the "snapshot".
//Driving 30 years and never hit someone or had a ticket.
///It is your duty to get out of everyone's way when you are first at the light.


I used to do that (gun it the instant it turned green) until I realize I am a prime target for someone running a red from the side directions.

speedy on on-ramps is a good thing.  My daily commute involves an on ramp onto a highway that is 65 mph.  yet some turtles insist on going 40-45 and then trying to merge into the 65 mph traffic flow to discover there are no gaps large enough to allow for it...let alone the five of us behind the turtle also trying to merge onto the highway.

lastly are the people who brake for a stale red while leaving 5 car lengths between them and the person in front of them.  none of us were expecting you to come to a stop leaving 100 feet gap in front of you.

these people are also why automated cars are doing so bad with human drivers in the traffic pattern.  they stupidly expect people to drive within the rules and with a purpose.
 
