(Twitter)   Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announces three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; announces state of emergency   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hasn't Ohio suffered enough?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All these states declaring emergencies. I wonder when the Federal government will.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

GovMikeDeWine: This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio....


in large part because the highest levels of the Federal government have displayed nothing but incompetence and complete lack of preparedness.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: All these states declaring emergencies. I wonder when the Federal government will.


Is Trump still in charge this is all about making him look good. He is so utterly farked now.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh-Hi-Noooooooooooo
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: All these states declaring emergencies. I wonder when the Federal government will.


For a hoax....I think not!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


So am I and I drove/shopped across the state yesterday!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Mike DeWine (R) trying to make Trump look bad? Does Mike DeWine (R) hate Trump?

Mike DeWine (R) is started to sound like a RINO with all this COVID-19 talk.

Maybe it's time to primary Mike DeWine (R) and put a real republican in his place, someone who won't give in to democrat deep state lies like positive tests for COVID-19 unlike that unamerican socialist Mike DeWine (R)!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.

So am I and I drove/shopped across the state yesterday!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: null: Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.

So am I and I drove/shopped across the state yesterday!

[i.imgur.com image 828x540]


I drove to Nelsonville, shopped around Columbus, and returned to Toledo.

Hopefully you have some sort of restraints to keep you from falling off the fence when you start coughing up a lung.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy is attempting to lock down  60 mil people

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/​2​020/03/09/coronavirus-live-updates/
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


My father is in an Ohio nursing home. Farking hell.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, well it's finally here. Let's get this done.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All three were Republicans.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Inslee unavailable for comment.

dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


That explains so much.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys mind cleaning that shiat up? I have to be in the state in May
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


Why did you let that happen?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake.
Democrat hoax.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

with Coronavirus.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.

Why did you let that happen?


Where else are you going to find women on the fence about voting for someone?
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: You guys mind cleaning that shiat up? I have to be in the state in May


Unless you're camped out down in Antarctica, I can pretty much guarantee by May you won't have to travel to be worrying about this.

/Greater Seattle-area resident
//Join us..
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Why is Mike DeWine (R) trying to make Trump look bad? Does Mike DeWine (R) hate Trump?

Mike DeWine (R) is started to sound like a RINO with all this COVID-19 talk.

Maybe it's time to primary Mike DeWine (R) and put a real republican in his place, someone who won't give in to democrat deep state lies like positive tests for COVID-19 unlike that unamerican socialist Mike DeWine (R)!


Someone's off the Shiatgibbon's Xmas card list!

/Not that this is a bad thing, per se.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got back from the carryout, all of the Busch Light is gone. It's getting pretty serious.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


I was born and raised there (Dayton) but managed my escape nearly 30 years ago. Then again, I'm now in California where the only question is whether the disease will reach my area before Costco sells out of 5 gallon buckets of mayonnaise.
 
Johnny_Canuck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the 1st case in my town. I'm near Spokane WA but it's been fairly quite over here compared to the West side. I have an airbnb and I'm hoping it doesn't tank this summer as most of my guests are older
 
Last Tango In Toboso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All three in Cuyahoga Co.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jayzus, I had planned to go with the missus to Italy and they're now pretty much in lockdown.

Our back up vacation plans was Ohio.

WHY are the fates so cruel????!!!!  WHHHY???!!!
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Northern Ohio?  Ok, still got some time to panic shop before it makes it south of Columbus.  WHEW!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Jayzus, I had planned to go with the missus to Italy and they're now pretty much in lockdown.

Our back up vacation plans was Ohio.

WHY are the fates so cruel????!!!!  WHHHY???!!!


Fate is cruel. Why would you choose Ohio for vacation?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me why this is even remotely warranted for this virus? I get it, it's like a new magical Asian flu like Sars or mers or the swine flu, but state of emergency?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SirEattonHogg: Jayzus, I had planned to go with the missus to Italy and they're now pretty much in lockdown.

Our back up vacation plans was Ohio.

WHY are the fates so cruel????!!!!  WHHHY???!!!

Fate is cruel. Why would you choose Ohio for vacation?


Because all the holiday package tours to Allentown and Scanton were booked?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Can someone explain to me why this is even remotely warranted for this virus? I get it, it's like a new magical Asian flu like Sars or mers or the swine flu, but state of emergency?


Gives us something to do so we export less misery to other states.  You should be thankful.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SirEattonHogg: Jayzus, I had planned to go with the missus to Italy and they're now pretty much in lockdown.

Our back up vacation plans was Ohio.

WHY are the fates so cruel????!!!!  WHHHY???!!!

Fate is cruel. Why would you choose Ohio for vacation?


Beats Fresno by a long shot.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SirEattonHogg: Jayzus, I had planned to go with the missus to Italy and they're now pretty much in lockdown.

Our back up vacation plans was Ohio.

WHY are the fates so cruel????!!!!  WHHHY???!!!

Fate is cruel. Why would you choose Ohio for vacation?


The north coast is actually not worthless for tourists. Just don't bother with Put-In-Bay's Christmas in July because Detroit ruined it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Can someone explain to me why this is even remotely warranted for this virus? I get it, it's like a new magical Asian flu like Sars or mers or the swine flu, but state of emergency?


It was pretty bad in China, and they enacted draconian lockdown measures.

It's not as deadly as SARS, MERS, Ebola, etc but it spreads easily.  Antiviral treatment is still investigational.

Containment isn't going to be possible in the USA because we don't tolerate totalitarian measures. The plan is to slow the spread as much as possible, so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed with a sudden tidal wave of critically ill people all at once. If it makes its way through Briar County, then Dirtybutt County, then Chucklefack County, regional hospitals will be able to handle it. If it rips through all three counties at once, there won't be enough ICU beds to handle the surge of cases all showing up within a short time frame.

"State of emergency" declarations free up state and federal funds, and allow the governor and state executive branch agencies to allot extra resources that they wouldn't be able to access under normal conditions.

In the end, I have a feeling a LOT of people are going to think "The government scared the crap out of us and did all this stuff, and not a whole lot happened! It was fake, just like Y2K!", not realizing that without mitigation efforts it would have been a lot worse, like Y2K.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

geoduck42: Aar1012: You guys mind cleaning that shiat up? I have to be in the state in May

Unless you're camped out down in Antarctica, I can pretty much guarantee by May you won't have to travel to be worrying about this.

/Greater Seattle-area resident
//Join us..


Fark: AND I BLAME TRUMP!
 
Soulcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm in Ohio. farking wonderful.


Me too.

Damn.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: FleshFlapps: Can someone explain to me why this is even remotely warranted for this virus? I get it, it's like a new magical Asian flu like Sars or mers or the swine flu, but state of emergency?

It was pretty bad in China, and they enacted draconian lockdown measures.

It's not as deadly as SARS, MERS, Ebola, etc but it spreads easily.  Antiviral treatment is still investigational.

Containment isn't going to be possible in the USA because we don't tolerate totalitarian measures. The plan is to slow the spread as much as possible, so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed with a sudden tidal wave of critically ill people all at once. If it makes its way through Briar County, then Dirtybutt County, then Chucklefack County, regional hospitals will be able to handle it. If it rips through all three counties at once, there won't be enough ICU beds to handle the surge of cases all showing up within a short time frame.

"State of emergency" declarations free up state and federal funds, and allow the governor and state executive branch agencies to allot extra resources that they wouldn't be able to access under normal conditions.

In the end, I have a feeling a LOT of people are going to think "The government scared the crap out of us and did all this stuff, and not a whole lot happened! It was fake, just like Y2K!", not realizing that without mitigation efforts it would have been a lot worse, like Y2K.


So they are pulling a knee jerk reaction to a virus that is less contagious than the common flu and about as deadly? I genuinely don't get it. Is there some underlying issue like causes people to turn into zombies 3 years down the line that would actually warrant it?
 
