 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Experts would like to remind you that garlic, drinkable silver, magic Youtube minerals, hot water, and vodak are not effective Coronavirus cures   (bbc.com) divider line
50
    More: PSA, Human body, Influenza, World Health Organization, Disinfectant, Silver, Facebook, Water, Garlic  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snake oil salespeople should be hanged by the neck, and fed to bugs.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they are cures, just not effective?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But applying Deep Heat to your anus works, though, right?

/read it on the internet, it must be true
 
Langston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been drinking nothing but vodka for two straight weeks now and haven't developed Covid19. Therefore, it is a perfectly cromulent preventative measure, based on my scientifically authoritative sample size of exactly 1.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can make your own hand sanitizer with vodka. 2 parts vodka to 1 part aloe gel. I bought a bottle of vodka for $7. It's probably not fit for human consumption, but I will not run out of hand sanitizer.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't matter. Your relatives will continue believing whatever crackpot quackery they've invested in, rather than admit they don't know everything.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prayer is the only effective cure.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Langston

I've been drinking nothing but vodka for two straight weeks now and haven't developed Covid19. Therefore, it is a perfectly cromulent preventative measure, based on my scientifically authoritative sample size of exactly 1.

Failing liver like typing detected.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, go ahead, do ALL that shiat. Can't be too careful. Just drink it down, whatever shiat people are pimping on Facebook.

Do it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good gravy, people are farking stupid.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiskey's still good tho
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: But applying Deep Heat to your anus works, though, right?

/read it on the internet, it must be true


I use grandma's tried and true recipe: mustard powder and cayenne made into a paste with vinegar
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: You can make your own hand sanitizer with vodka. 2 parts vodka to 1 part aloe gel. I bought a bottle of vodka for $7. It's probably not fit for human consumption, but I will not run out of hand sanitizer.


From TFA: "Professor Sally Bloomfield, at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says she does not believe you could make an effective product for sanitising hands at home - even vodka only contains 40% alcohol. "

So, y'know, use everclear or something :-P
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, if you eat enough garlic people will stay far enough away that you won't get infected in the first place
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coworker of mine has been drinking the silver for a while, since even before the outbreak.  The wait is killing me...
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad list versus vampires, though.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: But applying Deep Heat to your anus works, though, right?

/read it on the internet, it must be true


No. Internet is wrong. Insert Deep Heat into your rectum. Now internet is right. You'll thank me later.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langston: I've been drinking nothing but vodka for two straight weeks now and haven't developed Covid19. Therefore, it is a perfectly cromulent preventative measure, based on my scientifically authoritative sample size of exactly 1.


Lisa, I'd like to buy your rock.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: A coworker of mine has been drinking the silver for a while, since even before the outbreak.  The wait is killing me...


On the plus side, you know they're not a werewolf or vampire!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but all the gin and garlic I've been eating has kept me malaria and vampire free.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're telling me that if I can get my blood to 60% alcohol I'll still get coronavirus? Dang. Guess I'm wasting my time with this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying home, eating lots of garlic, and drinking vodak still a good idea though.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about oxygenated water, Copper Fit, and simmering Lysol on the stove all day?
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: You can make your own hand sanitizer with vodka. 2 parts vodka to 1 part aloe gel. I bought a bottle of vodka for $7. It's probably not fit for human consumption, but I will not run out of hand sanitizer.


Hand sanitizer has to be at least 60% alcohol. Vodkas generally run from 70 proof to 100 proof. That's 35% to 50% alcohol. So I got some bad news for you....
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Jim Baker's stuff works, right? I spent a fortune on it!
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GeeksAreMyPeeps: To be fair, if you eat enough garlic people will stay far enough away that you won't get infected in the first place


So that's what happened in Italy.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm not saying vodka is a cure but it can certainly make you feel better
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mainsail: Snake oil salespeople should be hanged by the neck, and fed to bugs.


Is that the next episode of Goop Lab?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can confirm* that every woman** I've slept*** with has not been quarantined for coronavirus****. Please DM me for additional information***** on my miracle injection******.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: But applying Deep Heat to your anus works, though, right?

/read it on the internet, it must be true


How deep?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: A coworker of mine has been drinking the silver for a while, since even before the outbreak.  The wait is killing me...


You should be collecting his urine.
 
bekovich
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No vodka? Get the fark out !
 
Yawp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Langston: I've been drinking nothing but vodka for two straight weeks now and haven't developed Covid19. Therefore, it is a perfectly cromulent preventative measure, based on my scientifically authoritative sample size of exactly 1.


According to the CDC's own figures vodka will be effective, at least in the blood levels I shoot for when I drink it.
 
gbv23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: A coworker of mine has been drinking the silver for a while, since even before the outbreak.  The wait is killing me...


Oh man, you've got to follow up with pics when they start turning blue.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I'm still good to huff bleach to kill the nose germs
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gus Portokalos sits, smirking knowingly with his bottle of windex.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You reeeeally don't want to be consuming colloidal silver.  Just don't.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Wait, you're telling me that if I can get my blood to 60% alcohol I'll still get coronavirus? Dang. Guess I'm wasting my time with this:
[Fark user image 375x750]


if you can get your blood alcohol to 60% and not die, I wanna party with you, lee harvey.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GeeksAreMyPeeps: Whiskey's still good tho


Not if you spell it with an 'e'!
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
не vodak? Wat about sandvich?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have to cut yourself open and stuff bees inside the right lung.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GeeksAreMyPeeps: To be fair, if you eat enough garlic people will stay far enough away that you won't get infected in the first place


I've heard I t helps to smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagoo, too.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mainsail: Snake oil salespeople should be hanged by the neck, and fed to bugs.

Is that the next episode of Goop Lab?


I'd watch.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It sure didn't take long for the snake oil salesmen to slither out from under their logs.

Colloidal silver does nothing, but go ahead and drink a bunch of it and see what an interesting shade of blue you'll turn -- forever. (Google 'blue people' under the image section and have a look.) The only thing these home made cures are good for is to make the seller rich.

The majority of the vegetable based cures will not hurt you and might do your body some good -- by making you healthier but they will not prevent nor cure anything like this virus. BTW, if it is a virus and not a bacterial infection, no surgical mask will protect you because a virus is much smaller than a bacterium. Not even that $29 special with the port in the side. Most surgical masks prevent bacteria from passing through. Not viruses.

BTW. Anti-medicine nuts just chap my arse with their obvious stupidity.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The next fad will be to wear those cones around the neck so you can't touch your face...woof!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The idea that it could be an effective treatment for coronavirus has been widely shared on Facebook, particularly by "medical freedom" groups which are deeply suspicious of mainstreamreal medical advice.

FTFthem
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank God! I can finally pull this Garlic Bulb out of my ass
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.