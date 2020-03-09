 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Did the 10 year US Treasury yield dipping below 1% make your sphincter pucker last week? This should loosen it up: the *entire* Treasury yield curve is now below 1% for the first time ever   (markets.businessinsider.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Great how exactly?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But I thought the yield curve was a biased out-dated measure that means nothing because we have the most perfect economy of all time
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buy Gold !
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: This is Great how exactly?


Because by the time the wreckage hits bottom, I might be able to refinance my jumbo mortgage into a 30 year fixed product at 2%, and save myself a few hundred thousand in interest over the life of the loan.  Which would be awesome, and get maybe 30% of my losses back for my 401k.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gbv23: Buy Gold !


Bury money in your back yard.
Banks can't be trusted.
 
Korzine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Inverse yield incoming? My sphincter is ready.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jokes on you richies. The rest of us were to poor to lose money.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shut down the goddamn stock market for a month
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, are we in MAGA now, or is this KAG territory?

Cause I don't want the wrong guy getting blamed for this fustercluck...
 
surlyjason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gbv23: Buy Gold !


In a real economic collapse, gold will be worth less than potable water or bullets.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: This is Great how exactly?


With the way interest rates are going, soon my student loan servicing company will be sending me a check each month for the interest they owe me on my variable rate loan.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun fact: you're exempt from the "don't touch your face" warning if you're worrying about the market.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youncasqua
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: gbv23: Buy Gold !

Bury money in your back yard.
Banks can't be trusted.


In capitalist America, bank robs YOU!
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The media must be ecstatic.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, but stiggin it is at an all time high
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GeeksAreMyPeeps: Fun fact: you're exempt from the "don't touch your face" warning if you're worrying about the market.

[Fark user image 850x426]


Slow-motion bridge jumping.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Warthog: edmo: This is Great how exactly?

Because by the time the wreckage hits bottom, I might be able to refinance my jumbo mortgage into a 30 year fixed product at 2%, and save myself a few hundred thousand in interest over the life of the loan.  Which would be awesome, and get maybe 30% of my losses back for my 401k.


As long as you can wait 10 years all this will be just a bump in the road in your 401k
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because Germany's hyperinflation was so good!
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.


The pasta harvest may struggle if too many people fall ill. Mechanized farming hasn't quite caught up with a way to pluck the noodles without damaging the trees.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GeeksAreMyPeeps: Fun fact: you're exempt from the "don't touch your face" warning if you're worrying about the market.

[Fark user image 850x426]


They shouldn't be doing that, if they put their money where their mouth is.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sit tight. Don't panic. Buy when they are down. You are good
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.

The pasta harvest may struggle if too many people fall ill. Mechanized farming hasn't quite caught up with a way to pluck the noodles without damaging the trees.


Thank you!

/Keep on joking ya'll
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whatever. I'm Gen X. So this means I'll have to put off retirement to 2080, instead of 2068 like I was planning on earlier. No big deal.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now imagine when the US, France, Germany and the UK shut down like Italy.

This is just beginning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good. Now rich people can't park their filthy lucre and bloody loot in government notes and will have to find something worth while to do with it. Perhaps paying people a slightly fairer wage for their work.

Oh, wait. Gold is at $1,700 an ounce. Not gonna happen.

The thing is, if you loot all the money and sit on it like a dragon, there's no economy left to make "new" money or feed the people who do the work.

It's like killing the goose who lays the golden eggs, only the goose is the size of a continent and it's rotting corpse causes plagues, floods and hurricanes as the feathers settle.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NOBODY IS TOO BIG TO FAIL. Save the savers, the investors and the workers. FARK the financiers and the speculators.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

surlyjason: gbv23: Buy Gold !

In a real economic collapse, gold will be worth less than potable water or bullets.


Yuuuuup.

It's why the gold my idiot father in law has in his gun safe makes me laugh, every time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What this means is that maybe Trump has lost one of the keys to the White House.

Good. Shoot people looming in the dark on sight.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now I feel cheated:

https://www.benzinga.com/opinion/15/0​9​/5849754/fed-reaction-rate-uncertainty​-unsettles-edgy-stock-market
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.


The lack of manpower will likely lead to more automation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.

The pasta harvest may struggle if too many people fall ill. Mechanized farming hasn't quite caught up with a way to pluck the noodles without damaging the trees.


That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. Pasta doesn't grow on trees.

It roams free range until it comes time to slaughter...
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Warthog: edmo: This is Great how exactly?

Because by the time the wreckage hits bottom, I might be able to refinance my jumbo mortgage into a 30 year fixed product at 2%, and save myself a few hundred thousand in interest over the life of the loan.  Which would be awesome, and get maybe 30% of my losses back for my 401k.

As long as you can wait 10 years all this will be just a bump in the road in your 401k


until the next crash. Then you just got to wait 10 more.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.

The pasta harvest may struggle if too many people fall ill. Mechanized farming hasn't quite caught up with a way to pluck the noodles without damaging the trees.


Damnit!!
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coronavirus.


Coronavirus.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Coronavirus.
 
LessO2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coronavirus.


Coronavirus.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we #winning yet?
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coronavirus.


Coronavirus.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coronavirus.


Coronavirus.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm done now
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vsavatar: [Fark user image image 495x389]


I was going to with...
All you folks with 401ks... lube up!  You just got bent over!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpos​t​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x631]


The data is a little misleading. While all recessions follow a yield inversion, not all yield inversions precede recessions.

In this instance, the crash from Covid-19 might actually prevent a long recession. There will be a sharp drop, but afterward everyone is going to be too busy trying to rebuild and the economy will start chugging along again, somewhat less burdened by older people (who will be the main casualties of the virus)

To be clear, I'm not saying that's a good thing, I'm just saying, it's almost assuredly going to happen, so just looking at the upside.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

surlyjason: gbv23: Buy Gold !

In a real economic collapse, gold will be worth less than potable water or bullets.


I need to go to the sporting goods store tomorrow.  For...reasons.
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Getting a lot of use out of this.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: naughtyrev: Declassify Issue: Now that Italy is closed, how are spaghetti yields? Gnocchi? Pasta in general? I've got cash to invest.

The pasta harvest may struggle if too many people fall ill. Mechanized farming hasn't quite caught up with a way to pluck the noodles without damaging the trees.

Damnit!!


Heh, it's a classic.
 
