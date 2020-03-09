 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Georgia state officials have identified Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County for potential use of isolating and monitoring coronavirus patients. Uh oh   (wsbtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, good luck forcing the gun nuts into government camps.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, good luck forcing the gun nuts into government camps.


It's all in how you present the idea.  Just tell them that it's survivalist training for when it's time to overthrow the government.

https://gastateparks.org/HardLaborCree​k

Reservations, Accommodations & Facilities
5,804 Acres
20 Cottages
51 Tent, Trailer & RV Campsites - some seasonal, site-specific
11 Tent/Pop-Up Campsites
1 Buddy Campsite
2 Group Shelters (seat 85 & 120)
2 Group Camps (sleeps 75 & 120)
4 Pioneer Campgrounds
4 Picnic Shelters
11 Horse Campsites
30 Horse Stables
1 Event Room (seats 100)
Equestrian Riding Ring
Sand Beach - seasonal
Lake Brantley - 48 Acres, no boat ramp
Lake Rutledge - 274 Acres, boat ramp, 10-hp limit
Playground
Wi-Fi - available in the park office & golf course clubhouse
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Someone with Photoshop skillz needs to have Ballmer captioned as saying "CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS!"
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

Someone with some Photoshop skillz needs to have Ballmer saying "CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS" over and over.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whoa.  Refreshed a couple times and didn't see the first pic show up.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there an activity time where we can make wallets?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that would be a good use for all of those excess FEMA trailers. If they're still just sitting around.
 
crinz83
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, good luck forcing the gun nuts into government camps.


just hold rallies. they will come.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should we send the giant barrel of lube now or in a few weeks?
 
nucular_option
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Been there.  Not far from I-20.  Not a bad place, actually.  Especially if you like to fish on a shallow lake and pretend there's alligators in the water.

It was also where a Halloween movie was filmed, I think.  So if you believe in ghosts someone is waiting for you there.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's...a little on the nose, don't you think?  Like...I'm trying to imagine a more ominous conspiracy-nut triggering place name and failing.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So basically it'll be like Camping, but with a large Concentration of people that are either sick or may have been exposed.

Folks, there are two choices here:

1) We do nothing to control the ability of people to live their lives, even though the disease will spread

2) We remove civil liberties, even though it may prove ineffective at slowing the spread


Here's the real question:  would YOU right now be willing to be placed under quarantine because someone from the Trump administration determined that you may have come in contact with a stranger who they say has COVID-19?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ahh. "Abundance of Caution". That's great. Pull it right out of the National Caution Stockpile.
 
