(Fox 31 Denver)   Fun Fact: Just because you give a 6-year-old girl a deactivated cellular phone, doesn't mean she can't call 911   (kdvr.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nah, I'm good.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There's something wrong with my stuffed animal."

"Did you figure that out before or after you took her to the taxidermist?"
 
gunsmack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pleasantly surprised that the bunny wasn't shot six times while "resisting".
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So they shot the stuffed bunny?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Pleasantly surprised that the bunny wasn't shot six times while "resisting".


The Devil's Lettuce is now legal there, the cops are now chill.  Is there any problem that weed can't solve?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA:  "We just got on the floor and started playing with her. It was just great. It was really great," Brittany said.

WTF?  Aren't there unarmed minorities to be shooting?

/sarcasm, that makes, it better, right?
 
