(NBC News)   Appropriate: Serving customer a cup of coffee. Inappropriate: Smashing a coffee pot over customer's head   (nbcnews.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These people sound delightful. :-/
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I must be doing something wrong. I've never had a problem with an order placed at a drive through window that would warrant me spitting, hitting, drawing a weapon, etc. at an employee.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably felt good at the time. Not so much now.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snarky Acronym: I must be doing something wrong. I've never had a problem with an order placed at a drive through window that would warrant me spitting, hitting, drawing a weapon, etc. at an employee.


They've clearly never forgotten to give you barbecue sauce.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm with the (alleged) assailant on this one.

If you're getting into a dispute at a McDonald's drive thru, get some counseling.

/ eat the $2 loss and go somewhere nice
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I'm with the (alleged) assailant on this one.

If you're getting into a dispute at a McDonald's drive thru, get some counseling.

/ eat the $2 loss and go somewhere nice


You don't have to "be with" either of them. This is terrible behavior by the customer and followed with terrible behavior by the server.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ALL RIGHT, HAMILTON!!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(Yeah, I know, he didn't hit him with the coffee pot.)
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like there might be a History of Violence...
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have not read the article yet but I can assure you there are 100s of scenarios where it's appropriate for a server smashing a coffee pot over a customer's head.

...reads article...

If in fact the guy did spit on the worker I'm going to endorse smashing the pot over this head.

Also this:

A History of Violence (Diner Scene)
Youtube LtYg1xz1A00
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Were the cops involved because the coffee pot was out of order?

I mean...they have coffee and Dunkin Donuts.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems like a reasonable response after he spit on her. With coronavirus out there, he should be charged with attempted murder.
 
