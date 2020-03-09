 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Photographer definitively proves earth is flat with picture of chicago at sea level from 50 miles away   (mlive.com) divider line
46
    More: Cool, Lake Michigan, Chicago, Bridgman, Michigan, Berrien County, Michigan, Jeri Raycraft, Michigan, native of the St. Joseph area, American Meteorological Society  
•       •       •

2906 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If anything it proves that the world is curved
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, the earth is flat, this just proves that the water is curved.
Czechs flakes, liveralls.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chicago is not at sea level. It is at Lake Michigan level. I'm pretty sure of this.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If anything it proves that the world is curved


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is called fata morgana

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't know Chicago was so...stubby.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The phenomenon that seems to bring Chicago closer to the Michigan shoreline..." is a telephoto lens.


"Last summer, [the photographer] purchased a long lens, a Sigma 150-600 mm"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: cretinbob: If anything it proves that the world is curved

[i.kym-cdn.com image 273x200]


Yes, he did say.  You see, if you're going be the initial one to express a thought on a topic, you must say *something*, even if you have nothing to say.  And cretinaceous Robert *must* make that alpha assertion.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: "The phenomenon that seems to bring Chicago closer to the Michigan shoreline..." is a telephoto lens.


"Last summer, [the photographer] purchased a long lens, a Sigma 150-600 mm"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 374x135]


Is this the photographic equivalent of a Ferrari?

/sorry about your weenie size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Is this the photographic equivalent of a Ferrari?


Her clit size, I guess.  The photog is a lady.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Warthog: cretinbob: If anything it proves that the world is curved

[i.kym-cdn.com image 273x200]

Yes, he did say.  You see, if you're going be the initial one to express a thought on a topic, you must say *something*, even if you have nothing to say.  And cretinaceous Robert *must* make that alpha assertion.


Hey, the shiat isn't going to stir itself.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew it!
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago is great for riding a bike, becasue its nice and flat

/birthplace of The Urantia Book
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago, like all cities, is a complete disaster.
This is partly thanks to Obama, but cities everywhere are failures.
Chicago is literally underwater. Who would want to live there??
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Chicago is s beach town
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cretinbob: SansNeural: Warthog: cretinbob: If anything it proves that the world is curved

[i.kym-cdn.com image 273x200]

Yes, he did say.  You see, if you're going be the initial one to express a thought on a topic, you must say *something*, even if you have nothing to say.  And cretinaceous Robert *must* make that alpha assertion.

Hey, the shiat isn't going to stir itself.


Heh, excellent riposte!
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The earth doesn't exist. We are in a simulation. Wake up sheeple!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It is called fata morgana

[i.pinimg.com image 600x524]


Damn she got big. Needs to stay in the house and keep that fat ass hidden.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Chicago is s beach town


Your not wrong just early.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Chicago is s beach town


Chicago is a beach and its hoodlums rolled me... so the DA told me.  At the end of my rainbow stands a crooked teamster.
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I follow another photographer from St. Joseph, Joshua Nowicki, who has posted some great photos of Chicago from the same place.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great joke headline...Except with the increased number of wet-brains in the world, they might have taken you seriously...I guess "Idiocracy" was, in fact, a documentary.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The photographer did a good job, timing his picture perfectly, when a large wave appeared and from the backside, looks like Chicago is sinking.

/excuse flat-earthers will use.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gough: I follow another photographer from St. Joseph, Joshua Nowicki, who has posted some great photos of Chicago from the same place.


Even *after* the restraining order?
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, good ol' fata morgana.  The first time I saw lights on the other side of Lake Ontario I was like "wow there sure are a lot of boats way out there"  (I was rather drunk at the time).

There's a lighthouse and a Canada Forces antenna array almost directly across from me.  Toronto is still a ways too far, though there's stories of being able to see it from Rochester -- this one's particularly neat:  https://rocwiki.org/The_Roches​ter_Mira​ge
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's Atlantis you dumbtards. ATLANTIS. DUH.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chicago, like all cities, is a complete disaster.
This is partly thanks to Obama, but cities everywhere are failures.


Obama really didn't have anything to do with Chicago's failure. Pin that squarely on Richard Daley, with a good mix of Governors Blagojevich and Quinn mixed in, and a general sprinkling of Democrats in general to top it off.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At 50 miles there is a 1667.17 foot height difference, so the light is getting curved, as the Sears tower is 1453 feet tall.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Begoggle: Chicago, like all cities, is a complete disaster.
This is partly thanks to Obama, but cities everywhere are failures.

Obama really didn't have anything to do with Chicago's failure. Pin that squarely on Richard Daley, with a good mix of Governors Blagojevich and Quinn mixed in, and a general sprinkling of Democrats in general to top it off.


Blagojevich was pardoned, that means he did nothing wrong.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldJames: At 50 miles there is a 1667.17 foot height difference, so the light is getting curved, as the Sears tower is 1453 feet tall.


Willis
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if that's actually an illusion.

From the top of Warren Dune (just south of Bridgman), you can see a structure that's 430-ft tall in Chicago, above the horizon.

(Reciprocally, the Lake Michigan dune line is perfectly visible from the Sears and Hancock towers)
https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-​c​alc/?d0=45.3&h0=266&unit=imperial
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: OldJames: At 50 miles there is a 1667.17 foot height difference, so the light is getting curved, as the Sears tower is 1453 feet tall.

Willis


Whatchu talking about?
 
Buggar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looking out across the sea from 380 miles away, I watched the entire first stage launch-stage separation-<EYEOFELON>-Landing of the Falcon 9.  What I couldn't see was the final landing burn because it didn't start until the rocket was underground in Elon's giant cave lair or the Earth's curvature.  Take your pick I guess.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've never seen a pic like this.  I have seen the upside down Chicago pix though.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/2015/05/06/weather-mirage-ch​icago-skyline-lake-michigan/70902190/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the Earth is flat. I'm just saying that everyone should do their own research, and by research, I mean looking at Instagram posts.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That looks like the title screen to a DOS game

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Blagojevich was pardoned, that means he did nothing wrong.


Oh God, NO. He's literally the chief contributor to the financial downfall of Illinois, with Pat Quinn getting credit for the assist ("Fiddling while Rome burned").
 
godxam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

felching pen: SansNeural: "The phenomenon that seems to bring Chicago closer to the Michigan shoreline..." is a telephoto lens.


"Last summer, [the photographer] purchased a long lens, a Sigma 150-600 mm"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 374x135]

Is this the photographic equivalent of a Ferrari?

/sorry about your weenie size


not hardly.
 
germ78
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow, I didn't know Chicago was so...stubby.


We just got out of the water! Haven't you heard of shrinkage?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not saying the Earth is flat. I'm just saying that everyone should do their own research, and by research, I mean looking at Instagram posts.


Don't you mean facebook posts of other people who have done their "research"?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Begoggle: Blagojevich was pardoned, that means he did nothing wrong.

Oh God, NO. He's literally the chief contributor to the financial downfall of Illinois, with Pat Quinn getting credit for the assist ("Fiddling while Rome burned").


Nope. Pardoned.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "The phenomenon that seems to bring Chicago closer to the Michigan shoreline..." is a telephoto lens.


"Last summer, [the photographer] purchased a long lens, a Sigma 150-600 mm"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 374x135]


My wife has that exact lens. She regularly invades the privacy of our backyard birds.
 
InfectedOrphan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mrmopar5287: Begoggle: Chicago, like all cities, is a complete disaster.
This is partly thanks to Obama, but cities everywhere are failures.

Obama really didn't have anything to do with Chicago's failure. Pin that squarely on Richard Daley, with a good mix of Governors Blagojevich and Quinn mixed in, and a general sprinkling of Democrats in general to top it off.

Blagojevich was pardoned, that means he did nothing wrong.


His sentence was commuted.  He was not pardoned.  There is a very big difference between the two.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

InfectedOrphan: Begoggle: mrmopar5287: Begoggle: Chicago, like all cities, is a complete disaster.
This is partly thanks to Obama, but cities everywhere are failures.

Obama really didn't have anything to do with Chicago's failure. Pin that squarely on Richard Daley, with a good mix of Governors Blagojevich and Quinn mixed in, and a general sprinkling of Democrats in general to top it off.

Blagojevich was pardoned, that means he did nothing wrong.

His sentence was commuted.  He was not pardoned.  There is a very big difference between the two.


Too bad he wasn't just commuting to a different prison.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a beautifully clear picture. We get fata morganas (or is it fatas morgana) quite often on Long Island Sound, but they are usually a tad blurry .
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I've never seen a pic like this.  I have seen the upside down Chicago pix though.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local​/michigan/2015/05/06/weather-mirage-ch​icago-skyline-lake-michigan/70902190/

[Fark user image 540x405]


Jeez, in that one, the water's almost up to the tops of the trees!
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.