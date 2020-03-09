 Skip to content
(CNN)   U.S. troops returning from Afghanistan. Probably safer for them to remain there with all this coronavirus going on   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
All part of the martial law plan
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
PyroStock
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lthcare-coronavirus-afghanistan/afghan​istans-confirmed-coronavirus-cases-ris​es-to-four-health-ministry-spokesman-i​dUSKBN20U085
 
genner
AquaTatanka
Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 641x480]


Yeah I'm sure hes really gonna intimidate those Apache helicopters that blow him to smithereens
 
King Something
AquaTatanka: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 641x480]

Yeah I'm sure hes really gonna intimidate those Apache helicopters that blow him to smithereens


The Apaches (and the rest of the US troops who had been there 72 hours prior) all turned tail and fled. That Russian soldier came in and took that flag as a souvenir.
 
chewynathan2
A Stephen King book that you  kind of absorb and keeps you up at night.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
Afghanistan has a lot of travel to and fro with Iran. And approximately 0.0% of the reasonable amount of resources to screen travelers and deal with an epidemic.
But Trump says it's all a Democrat hoax, so no worries.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
AquaTatanka: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 641x480]

Yeah I'm sure hes really gonna intimidate those Apache helicopters that blow him to smithereens


Good point. The US has enjoyed almost 20 years of continuous victory over there with its awesome weapons.
 
