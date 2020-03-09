 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Manhattan woman tries to blow hot air up a judges arse, claims in a lawsuit that she was blown off her bicycle by an errant helicopter   (nypost.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well what was she wearing?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah. No wonder. I hope you get road rash, slut.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a question of fact for the jury, subby.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having been in the rotor wash off a medium helicopter I can totally believe it would blow you over if you were balanced on a bike, though the sandblasting you'd get from every loose bit of sand, gravel, and trash would probably hurt as much as the fall.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This one isn't so crazy -- the heliport is immediately adjacent to the bike path, and some of the pads have only a fence separating them.

Using the pictures of the suburbans in this Google earth crop for scale, she might only have been 50 feet from the tips of the rotors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And here's street view:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Having been in the rotor wash off a medium helicopter I can totally believe it would blow you over if you were balanced on a bike, though the sandblasting you'd get from every loose bit of sand, gravel, and trash would probably hurt as much as the fall.


Yeah, not sure if this is a frivolous lawsuit. Helicopter rotors are giant farking fans.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: This one isn't so crazy -- the heliport is immediately adjacent to the bike path, and some of the pads have only a fence separating them.

Using the pictures of the suburbans in this Google earth crop for scale, she might only have been 50 feet from the tips of the rotors:

[Fark user image image 850x757]


Well, that blows.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blown over, or surprise booster push?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are some missing parts to the story. Was she on a CitiBike? If she was there would a high probability that she didn't know how to ride a bike well. I'll sort of believe her if the helicopter did come in from the East but I highly doubt that. They don't usually (except for the extra large ones) land parallel to the road and they are very low before they are over land. Whatever, who cares, we're all gonna die from coronavirus in 2-3 days here in NYC
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
David Thompson
Youtube Z_Ebzlx6toA
 
Birnone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm on her side. Those helipads are next to the water on one side, next to the street on the other. There's no reason pilots can't fly them over the water as soon as they are high enough to clear any obstacle. Then ascend as much as needed and fly wherever you want. At that point they should be high enough that even flying over the street causes no problems.
 
