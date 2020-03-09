 Skip to content
(CBC)   Two Canadian "Ice Dogs" safe at home after spending 5 days drifting on an ice floe. By-Tor and the Snow Dog unavailable for comment   (cbc.ca) divider line
7
    More: Sappy, Kevin Doyle, Shania Carrier, Ice Dogs, seven-month-old German shepherd, ice floe, fisherman Norman Carrier, dogs, number of calls  
•       •       •

7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Found the dogs, well fed, even, but still no sign of Sir Wilfred Thomason Grenfell?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By-Tor and the Snow Dog unavailable for comment

too soon
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One if by land and two if by sea.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've always liked the 2 Stupid Dogs meet Gundam Wing silliness of this By-tor and the Snowdog concert film . . .

Rush Bytor RIR anime
Youtube BBSg2-r6gA8
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't eat the yellow floe
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fight scene from the epic battle:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
that guy looks familiar, wasn't he married to a young filly sexpot
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

